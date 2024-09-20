Bose is selling refurbished QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $279

When it comes to active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones, one of the most recognizable brands is Bose. For years the company has produced some of the best-sounding and most user-friendly headphones and earbuds, and there’s always something new on the horizon, too. While Bose devices can be pretty pricey, Bose deals can be found if you’re willing to think outside of the box. That’s our specialty, which is how we were able to come across this awesome promo:

Right now, when you purchase a refurbished pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones through the manufacturer, you’ll save up to $200 on your order. Brand new, these ANC headphones cost $430 and have only been on sale for as little as $340.

Why you should buy the refurbished Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

We had the opportunity to test the Bose QC Ultra Headphones several months ago and loved what we heard, giving them a 9 out of 10. Not only do these ANC cans kick serious butt when it comes to sound quality and overall comfort, but they offer superb noise-canceling and a decent list of in-app features you won’t want to miss. Out of the box, the QC Ultra delivers a bass-heavy sound profile that makes rock, R&B, and other beat-driven genres a blast to listen to. And thanks to Bose’s CustomTune Technology, your QC Ultra cans will automatically adapt sound quality based on your listening preferences and environment.

The QC Ultra is over-ear in design, and on top of being super-comfortable to wear, the built-in ANC system is one of the best in the business. Say goodbye to plane, train, and bus engine sounds, along with noisy HVAC systems and chatty coworkers. On a full charge, the QC Ultra should last up to 24 hours with ANC enabled. You’ll also be able to adjust ANC settings, change audio presets, and set up Bluetooth Multipoint (simultaneous pairing to two different host devices, e.g. phone and a tablet) when you download the free Bose Music app (for iOS and Android devices).

We're not sure how long this refurbished offer is going to last, and now might be the only time to score this good of a price on the QC Ultra.

