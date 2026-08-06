Bose reveals second-gen QuietComfort Headphones and they steal some of the Ultra’s tricks.

Bose has officially launched the QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen), confirming most of the features that surfaced through recent leaks. The new model has a cleaner design, improved noise cancellation, lossless USB-C audio, and Bose Immersive Audio modes previously limited to the more expensive QuietComfort Ultra series.

Preorders open August 8 through Bose and selected retailers for $359, just $10 more than the 2023 model’s launch price. Shipping begins August 13. Black and White Smoke return alongside three limited-edition finishes called Eucalyptus Green, Dewdrop Mint, and Rosewood Mauve.

These are the new QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen).

✨ Bose TrueSpatial Tech (Still, Motion & Cinema Immersive Audio)

🎧 Refined active noise cancellation (QuietControl) with adaptive seal protection

🔌 Lossless wired USB-C audio (up to 24-bit/48 kHz) + 2-way USB-C calls

🔋… pic.twitter.com/anMBl4t0fm — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) August 6, 2026

Bose Immersive Audio moves down the lineup

The biggest addition is TrueSpatial Technology, which gives the standard QuietComfort access to Bose’s Still, Motion, and Cinema listening modes. Still Mode uses head tracking to keep audio fixed in place as the listener moves their head. Motion Mode keeps the wider soundstage but allows it to follow the listener, making it better suited to walking or commuting. Cinema Mode is built for movies, shows, and podcasts, spreading background effects across a wider space while keeping dialogue centered and easier to hear.

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The USB-C port now supports lossless wired playback up to 24-bit/48kHz and two-way audio, which can also carry your voice during Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls. The headphones also get Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity, and Google Fast Pair.

Noise cancellation now handles imperfect fits better

Bose is calling its latest ANC system QuietControl. It is a six-microphone setup that uses new adaptive controls to compensate for gaps around the earcups caused by glasses, hair, or hats, where an imperfect seal would normally weaken noise cancellation. ActiveSense has also been updated for Aware Mode. It can apply noise cancellation more smoothly when a sudden loud sound appears, such as a passing train, rather than making the change feel abrupt. Users can still adjust ANC manually, or create custom modes through the Bose app.

It has a wider headband and receives more synthetic leather padding, while the new oval earcups create a smoother profile. Bose has retained physical controls on both sides, including a dedicated action button for changing listening modes and activating shortcuts.

Battery life remains at 24 hours, falling to 18 hours when Immersive Audio is enabled. A 15-minute charge provides up to 2.5 hours of playback, and the headphones can continue charging while being worn.