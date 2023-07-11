 Skip to main content
Prime Day knocks $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Jennifer Allen
By
Bose Smart Soundbar 300
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Prime Day deals are looking pretty sweet right now for anyone seeking a new soundbar for less. Right now, you can buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 for only $349 at Amazon, saving you $100 off the regular price of $449. One of the better Prime Day soundbar deals for balancing good features and a great price, you won’t want to miss out. Previously, the lowest the Bose Smart Soundbar has dropped to this year is $399 so there’s an extra $50 saving when you buy now. Let’s take a quick look at how good it is before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 300

The very best soundbars may often cost a lot but it’s still very much worth your while investing in one like the Bose Smart Soundbar 300. It’s particularly adept for smaller rooms providing expansive and rich sound.

While it might lack Dolby Atmos support, you get five full-range drivers that provide clear sound and a pleasingly neutral EQ. It’s particularly good for vocal-heavy music or TV dialog, with a dialog enhancement mode helping matters. While the sound isn’t heavy on bass or as powerful as more expensive speakers, it’s still great for most living spaces.

Via the Bose Music app, you also have the option to manage multiple Bose wireless speakers along with the ability to group them for joint or separate playback. Support for Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Spotify, and many more are there. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in as well for easy voice controls, with a noise-rejecting mic system allowing you to be heard from every direction. It’s all the kind of package that makes the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 an appealing option for anyone seeking out the best soundbars under $500.

Offering all the key features for this price range, the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is an even more attractive proposition when it’s on sale like it is now for Prime Day. Usually priced at $449, it’s enjoying a $100 price cut so it’s down to $349 for a limited time only at Amazon. As with all the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be quick so you don’t miss out on the saving.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
