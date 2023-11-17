Bose’s new Smart Ultra soundbar just had its price slashed

We didn’t expect the Bose Smart Ultra, which was rolled out just over a month ago, to have its price slashed for this year’s Black Friday soundbar deals, but you shouldn’t be complaining. Amazon is offering the soundbar for $799 instead of its original price of $899, for savings of $100. It may not be much of a discount, but you might as well take advantage of it if you’re interested in the brand’s latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar. There’s no telling how much stock they’ve put up for sale with this cheaper price, so before the bargain gets taken down, you should complete your purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar

The Bose Smart Ultra soundbar is the successor of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, with the major upgrade being the addition of an AI-driven dialogue mode that makes spoken words much easier to hear and understand using machine learning. This is especially important when watching live shows and sports programs, as there’s no available subtitles for such content. Meanwhile, similar to its predecessor, the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar features up-firing drivers that bounce sound off the ceiling to your listening position, which enables Dolby Atmos and other surround sound formats.

The “smart” in Bose Smart Ultra refers to its support for Amazon’s Alexa, allowing it to function like a smart speaker to control playback, access other smart home devices, and search for information using voice commands. You can also use the soundbar as a wireless speaker, with connections to various sources through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple’s AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Google’s Chromecast.

Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

If you were planning to splurge on a soundbar from Black Friday deals, you may as well get one of the latest models in the market. Surprisingly, the recently released Bose Smart Ultra is already on sale for $799, following a $100 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $899. The savings aren’t huge, but you should treat it as a bonus for a purchase that you surely won’t regret. Get the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar for cheaper than usual with this offer, but you’ll have to hurry in finalizing the transaction because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left.

Editors' Recommendations