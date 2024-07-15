 Skip to main content
This Bose Bluetooth speaker in Lilac is so adorable, and it’s $50 off

Amazon Prime Day in the summertime is the perfect excuse to purchase products to enhance everyone’s favorite time of the year. For those who love to listen to music outdoors, there is currently a great sale on the Bose Smartlink Flex speaker that you don’t want to miss. You can purchase this adorable and colorful Bluetooth portable speaker for $100. With a 34% discount, you can save $50 on a popular speaker that will be used all summer. Keep reading to find out more about this Bose speaker and check out some of the best Prime Day deals we are already shopping for!

Why you should buy the Bose Smartlink Flex Speaker

The portable Bose Smartlink Flex Speaker truly can go wherever you go. It is meant for indoor and outdoor use and built to resist water, dust and debris, and can withstand drops and rust. It is also resistant to corrosion and UV-light so the cute lilac color of the speaker won’t fade over time. This speaker has been rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards and is crafted and sealed with waterproof materials making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Plus, it can even float in the water!

No matter how you plan on using this speaker, you will experience immersive audio and deep, clear sound. The speaker also features a proprietary PositionIQ technology that automatically detects the position of the speaker for optimal sound quality in all environments. You can charge the device through a USB-C cable (included with purchase) and its lithium-ion battery lasts up to 12 hours per charge. With a built-in microphone, you can make and receive calls through the speaker with a button that accesses your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant voice input.

Music lovers will appreciate the discount currently available on the Bose SoundLink Flex Speaker. This pre-Prime Day deal allows you to purchase the portable speaker for just $100, saving you $50. For those who are fans of the Bose brand, be sure to browse the other best Bose Prime Day deals we are currently obsessing over.

