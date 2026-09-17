Bose launches two new open-ear earbuds, and your ears are staying in the conversation

Bose is doubling down on a simple idea: sometimes great audio shouldn’t mean shutting out the world. The company has launched the Bose Sport Open Earbuds and Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen), with the Sport aimed at runners, gym-goers and outdoor users. At the same time, the Ultra is designed as a more premium, all-day option for commuting, work, and everyday listening.

Both use Bose’s OpenAudio technology, which directs sound near the ears while keeping the ear canals open, so traffic, announcements and conversations remain audible. There is no ANC here because, well, that would rather defeat the point. Bose also uses digital signal processing to preserve bass and clarity while reducing sound leakage, alongside SpeechClarity, an AI-assisted voice-isolation system that uses dedicated microphones to separate the user’s voice from surrounding noise for clearer calls.

Two open-ear earbuds, two very different personalities

The Sport Open Earbuds are the more fitness-focused pair. Their C-arm cuff wraps around the ear with a soft silicone finish, while textured physical buttons make controlling music, calls, and volume easier with sweaty fingers. They’re also rated IP54 for sweat, splashes, and dust. Battery life reaches seven hours, with another 22 hours available from the charging case, and a 10-minute quick charge provides up to one hour of playback.

Feature Sport Open Earbuds Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) Design Cuff-style silicone Refined cuff-style design Audio Stereo Stereo, Immersive Audio, Cinema Mode Noise cancellation None None Battery Up to 7 hours Up to 9 hours Case battery Up to 22 additional hours Up to 19.5 additional hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint, aptX Adaptive

The Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) keep Bose’s distinctive cuff-style design but move further toward premium everyday listening. A redesigned driver promises deeper bass and higher volume, while TrueSpatial-powered Cinema Mode creates a wider soundstage for movies, shows and podcasts. Battery life increases to nine hours, although that drops to five hours with Immersive Audio enabled. The case adds another 19.5 hours, while a 10-minute charge provides up to two hours of playback.

Both models support Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity for two devices, SBC/AAC, Google Fast Pair, and customizable shortcuts through the Bose app. The Ultra additionally supports Snapdragon Sound with aptX Adaptive on compatible Android devices. A planned firmware update will add Google Find Hub, Alexa+ and Apple Music shortcuts to both models.

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The pricing makes the split pretty clear. The Bose Sport Open Earbuds cost $199, while the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) cost $299. Both go on sale October 1, with preorders opening September 19 through Bose and select retailers. Both come in Black and White Smoke, with additional limited-edition colours available for each model. The way I see it, Bose’s new open-ear lineup proves that sometimes the smartest earbuds are the ones that don’t try to shut the world out. The Sport is built for movement, while the Ultra is made for all-day listening without putting real life on mute.