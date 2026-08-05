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Bose’s upcoming QuietComfort headphones appear online in six gorgeous colors

The Bose QuietComfort 2 could bring TrueSpatial audio and lossless USB-C playback

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Bose’s standard QuietComfort headphones appear to be on the verge of their first major refresh in nearly three years, and a large collection of official-looking images has now revealed the redesign in full. HotEUDeals, in collaboration with @onLeaks, has shared 54 high-resolution press renders and six Bose marketing slides for the QuietComfort (2nd Gen).

The images show the headphones from several angles in six color options. Black and White Smoke return from the previous model, while Rosewood Mauve, DewDrop Mint, Eucalyptus Green, and Hazelnut Taupe are new additions. Their features, pricing, and expected launch plans were first detailed by Dealabs a couple of weeks ago. The new promotional slides support several parts of that earlier report, including the redesigned materials and TrueSpatial audio.

Bose has cleaned up the design

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White Smoke HotEUDeals
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Rosewood Mauve HotEUDeals

According to HotEUDeals, Bose has retained the familiar folding shape but reworked the surfaces around the earcups and headband. The outer panels now look flatter and less segmented, while the ear cushions have a softer oval profile. Bose has also added more synthetic leather across the wider padded headband and cushions.

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Eucalyptus Green HotEUDeals
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Hazelnut Taupe HotEUDeals

Physical controls remain in place. The right earcup appears to include separate controls for playback and power or Bluetooth pairing, while the earcups can still rotate flat for storage. A contrasting layer of fabric now sits behind the earpads, pairing blue mesh with the black version and lime-green mesh with the white version.

The standard model is getting closer to the Ultra

The Dealabs leak from a couple of weeks ago claimed the headphones would support lossless audio over USB-C, TrueSpatial audio, and new Immersion and Cinema listening modes. The newly leaked marketing slides now confirm TrueSpatial Tech, which Bose says delivers fuller and wider sound.

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The slides also confirm something called “QuietControl noise cancellation.” Bose previously used the QuietControl name for its QuietControl 30 earphones in 2016, which allowed users to adjust ANC across 12 levels. This could be a new version of the technology, although the marketing material does not explain how it works.

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Other features expected on these headphones include lossless USB-C playback, Immersion and Cinema listening modes. Cinema mode is reportedly designed to make dialogue easier to hear. The headphones are said to offer 24 hours of battery life with ANC active, but using spatial audio will reduce it to 18 hours.

As for pricing and availability, these headphones will reportedly launch on August 13 for $359 in the US, which is just $10 more than the 2023 model. Bose could announce the headphones as soon as tomorrow, since the Dealabs report suggested preorders may begin on August 7.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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