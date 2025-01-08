We praised the B&W Px8 for comfort and quality, and today they’re on sale

When it comes to premium headphones, one of the best brands on the market is Bowers & Wilkins. Best known for its prolific lineup of bookshelf and floor-standing speakers, B&W has been making over-ear and in-ear audio gear for many years too, and one of the company’s top pairs of cans is on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones in black, you’ll only end up paying $554. The full MSRP on this product is $700. We tested these headphones a few years ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen said: “The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 deliver fantastic sound and unbeatable comfort in a meticulously crafted set of cans.”

Why you should buy the B&W Px8

Boasting an elegant design and some of the best headphone cushioning we’ve ever felt on our ears, the B&W Px8 are built for long-lasting comfort, as well as audio precision. Each ear cup sports a 40mm full-range carbon driver and an adjustable external mic, the latter of which allows you to fine-tune the headphones’ ANC performance. And when it comes to sound quality, rest assured the Px8 cans deliver a wide soundstage and lots of fine detail across the frequency spectrum. From one genre to the next, you’ll be blown away!

You’ll also be able to access additional audio settings and headphone features via the free Bowers & Wilkins Music app. On a full charge, you can expect these premium headphones to last up to 30 hours, and just 15 minutes of recharging nets you an extra seven hours of playback. We’re also glad to see that the USB-C charge port doubles as a wired audio connection for 24-bit tracks!

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to stick around, but headphone deals tend to vanish pretty quickly. So today could be the last day to take advantage of this great offer. Take 22% off the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones in black when you purchase right now. You may also want to check out our roundups of the best Amazon deals and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more discounts on top tech!