Bragi’s fully wireless headphones just got better with the custom-fitted Dash Pro

Fully wireless headphone brand Bragi has unveiled two iterations of a new headphone model, packing impressive new features as well as a first when it comes to true wireless earbuds: A custom fit for the perfect seal.

The company today announced the second evolution of its first true wireless in-ears, the Dash. Dubbed the Dash Pro, the latest big little thing from Bragi come in either a standard model, or an available custom-molded model using the same process audiologists employ for expensive earplugs, hearing aids, and professional in-ear monitors. The custom-fit model is the result of Bragi’s new partnership with Starkey Hearing Technologies.

Though multiple headphone manufacturers offer custom molded in-ear monitors with wires — typically for live music applications — Bragi claims its new Dash Pro tailored by Starkey are the first ever fully wireless headphones to sport a custom fit. Impressively, the new earphones will also be among the most affordable to feature custom molding, retailing for $500. The standard Dash Pro will retail for $330.

Bragi’s original Dash were among the most feature-packed fully wireless earbuds on the market, but all that technology came with some prohibitive issues when it came to functionality. So far, the company seems to be on a steady path towards improvement, however. Last year Bragi released a more affordable set of wireless in-ears with fewer frills called The Headphone, which rank among some of our favorites in the genre.

Bragi says the new Dash Pro models feature numerous improvements over the original Dash, including a slightly modified exterior and improved battery life of 5 hours per charge (up from 3 hours previously), which is supplemented by a charging case that’s good for 30 total hours of playback time.

In addition, the company is debuting Bragi OS 3, which includes live language translation, a new head gesture system, simplified touch interface, and various audio improvements designed to offer better sound. Those who want to use their headphones during a workout will also be excited to learn that the new OS is designed to automatically detect when users are working out thanks to advanced AI fitness tracking technology. Whether or not the latest models have solved the original Dash’s issues, including poor Bluetooth connection and garbled phone calls, remains to be seen.

As with the original Dash, the Dash Pro feature 4GB of internal storage, waterproofing, and a built-in microphone, along with a bevy of other features.

“The Dash Pro tailored by Starkey and The Dash Pro are the most intelligent devices of their kind, representing incredible advancement and achievement over the last 18 months,” said Bragi CEO Nikolaj Hviid in a press release. “These magical devices have seamless Bluetooth pairing and connectivity, a longer-lasting battery life and groundbreaking achievements like real-time language translation powered by iTranslate, a 4D menu allowing users to go hands-free and integration with IBM Watson’s famed AI. We’re excited to enable people to do more.”

That’s a lot of promises, and we too are excited to see if Bragi’s latest wireless buds can deliver. Those interested in learning more can check out Bragi’s website here, and stay tuned for our full review coming soon.