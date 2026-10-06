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BTS was just the beginning. Spotify’s music quiz is coming to 2,000+ artists

Think you know your favorite artist? Spotify lets you prove it.

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Spotify BTS Music Quiz
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Spotify tried something fun with BTS earlier this year as it turned listening to the group into a trivia game. Now we know that wasn’t supposed to remain a one-off BTS experience. Starting today, Spotify is expanding Music Quiz to more than 2,000 participating artists, giving Premium subscribers a way to test how well they actually know the musicians filling their libraries. The feature is beginning its rollout across 11 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, India, Australia, and Singapore.

BTS served as the starting point. Spotify launched its first Music Quiz alongside the group’s ARIRANG album in March, letting Premium users answer questions about BTS’ music, milestones, and career before comparing and sharing their scores. Six months later, Spotify is turning that experiment into an actual platform feature.

Spotify wants listening to become a game

Spotify BTS Music Quiz in app
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

The expanded Music Quiz is outgrowing the original BTS version. Questions can cover an artist’s catalog, career milestones, and defining moments, but Spotify is also adding album-cover reveals and challenges that ask listeners to identify a song from an audio preview. Once you’re finished, Spotify gives you a score that can be shared with friends.

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Finding a quiz is straightforward. Play a song from a participating artist, scroll down from the Now Playing screen, and look for the Music Quiz card. Spotify says the feature requires the latest version of its app.

However, the expansion is restricted to Premium listeners aged 18 or older and is rolling out gradually in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Nigeria, South Africa, and Indonesia. Quizzes are available in English at launch, with more languages, artists, and markets promised later. Spotify also warns that you won’t necessarily see a quiz for every artist immediately.

It was testing a format that it could eventually spread across the service. Spotify has already made listening increasingly social with features such as Jams and Listening Activity. Music Quiz adds another piece to that strategy: sometimes Spotify doesn’t just want you to press play.

Spotify BTS Music Quiz in action
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

The quiz is built around the release of ARIRANG, with Spotify describing it as a way to revisit the moments that shaped BTS’ artistic history. It supports English, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish, giving the experience a genuinely global rollout rather than restricting it to Korea or the US.

Spotify has been steadily pushing beyond passive listening. It already has Messages, shared Jams, real-time Listening Activity, AI DJ, and more conversational ways to interact with music. So a new trivia game isn’t that surprising. It helps fans of an artist engage with the community around them.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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