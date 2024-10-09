 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Cambridge Audio says its new EXA100 amplifier is the finest it’s ever built

By
The Cambridge Audio EXA100 integrated amplifier and EXN100 music streamer.
Cambridge Audio

Determined to close out the year with one more big product lineup, Cambridge Audio is at it again today launching its new premium EX Series, which consists of the powerful new EXA100 Stereo Integrated Amplifier and the EXN100 Music Streamer.

The pioneering British audio makers says that the $1,799 EXN100 music streamer is the “streaming brains of the new EX Series,” while the $2,199 EXA100, the spiritual successor to Cambridge’s legendary Azur 851 range, is “pound for pound, the finest amplifier we’ve ever built” and the EX Series’ “beating heart.”

Recommended Videos

The EXA100 Stereo Integrated Amplifier

The Cambridge Audio EXA100 Stereo Integrated Amplifier with a turntable.
Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio has had a huge year, launching several new hi-fi products, including the unique Evo One wireless streaming music speaker, the Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier, a new edition of its CXA81 Mk II Stereo Amplifier, and some funky VU meter updates for it streamers and amps. But the new EXA100 Stereo Integrated Amplifier (and its EXN100 music streamer sibling) represents a new breed in Cambridge’s lineup.

Related

Delivering a beastly 100 watts per channel of Class AB power, the EXA100’s amplifier modules are based on those found in the $5,000 Edge M power amp. It even uses the same monobloc power transistors, which Cambridge Audio says delivers “high-end quality at a fraction of the cost.”

Connectivity-wise, the EXA100 offers all the analog inputs and outputs you could ever need, including balanced XLR inputs that can be used to connect to the EXN100 streamer or other other components, and three sets of RCA inputs for turntables, CD players or other peripherals. On the front you’ll find a 6.3mm headphone output, a stereo-preamp output, and a subwoofer output. The EXA100 also includes two pairs of speaker posts in case you have a couple of different sets of speakers you like to use or if you want to add sound to another room or, say, an outdoor setup.

Digitally, the EXA100 is just as good for watching TV and movies as it is for music, with HDMI eARC connectivity (supports PCM up to 24bit/192kHz) as well as USB, digital coaxial (16/24-bit 32-192kHz), and two TOSLINK optical inputs (16/24-bit 32-96kHz), which ensure connections to streamers and other sources that offer hi-res and/or lossless audio for pristine sound quality from streaming sources such as Tidal and Qobuz. Plus, its built-in ESS Sabre ES9018K2M DAC (digital-to-analog converter) means all your digital inputs will be supported with purity. Additionally, if wireless Bluetooth is a priority for you, the EXA100’s aptX HD capability means you can enjoy much of that hi-res audio goodness over Bluetooth, too.

The EXA100 is, of course, a beast of an integrated amplifier should you choose to use it on its own to power your hi-fi setup, be that with a turntable, CD player, or other digital audio sources. But if you want to go all-in on the EX Series combo, you can combine forces with the EXN100 Music Streamer sibling and use the EXA100 in its digital-only Preamp Mode to provide big power and volume to the streamer. Control of the system can be done via the StreamMagic app or with the newly designed remote control that comes with the CXA100. The pair’s matching Lunar Grey finish makes for a sleek-as-hell combination on your media center.

“We believe this is, pound for pound, the finest amplifier we’ve ever built. It exemplifies the new EX Series, overdelivering on performance and versatility in this category,” says James Johnson-Flint, owner and CEO of Cambridge Audio. “EXA100 is a serious step up for anyone upgrading from our CX amps, and the perfect stepping stone to the Edge range.”

The Cambridge Audio EXA100 is available at cambridgeaudio.com and approved retailers, priced at $2,199.

The EXN100 Music Streamer

The Cambridge Audio EXN100 Music Streamer.
Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio also announced today the music streaming brains of the EX Series, the EXN100 Music Streamer. With a DAC based off the acclaimed CXN100, the newly designed ESS ES9028Q2M SABRE32 Reference DAC, impresses with support for PCM digital signal inputs up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD 512 that Cambridge Audio says translates to “superb dynamic range and ultra-low distortion.​”

At the heart of the EXN100 is the latest fourth generation of the company’s popular StreamMagic streaming platform and module, which does everything from controlling the network player’s hardware and communicating with the StreamMagic app to integrating third software and communicating with streaming services and other devices on your home network.

StreamMagic enables connectivity with all your streaming services, including Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Deezer, and Qobuz, and supports connectivity through Roon Ready, UPnP and Internet Radio, as well as Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth​ aptX HD. As with the EXA100 integrated amplifier, the EXN100 features digital connection options including HDMI eARC, USB, coaxial, and TOSLINK optical, as well as analog connectivity with balanced XLR outputs.

The easy-to-use StreamMagic app can control the whole system, but if you opt to combine the EXN100 with the EXA100, you’ll also get the additional remote control. But don’t fret, you can also buy the EXA100 remote separately.

In addition to the sleek Lunar Grey finish, the EXN100 music streamer also features a bigger 1280 x 720 color screen that’s 25% larger and higher res than the CXN100. You can even customize the display with either digital album artwork, a clock, or VU meters.

“We’ve spent 13 years developing and honing our StreamMagic platform, listening to customers to create a stable, great-sounding streaming experience. EXN100 is the perfect modern vehicle for that StreamMagic technology, and our best music streamer yet,” says Matt Dore, chief technical officer of Cambridge Audio.

The Cambridge Audio EXN100 is available now for $1,799.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a contributing editor and evergreen lead for the A/V and Home Theater section of Digital Trends. Derek…
Best AirPods Pro deals: Get Apple’s flagship earbuds for $120
The Apple Airpods Pro in their charging case.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s premium in-ear AirPods offering. These earbuds can compete with plenty of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and currently the AirPods Pro make for some pretty impressive headphone deals. You can find some older refurbished AirPods Pro models that will save you a few bucks on a purchase, but the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are Apple’s most recent release and they’re seeing a price drop that makes them one of the best Apple deals and best AirPods deals you can find. Read onward for all of today's best AirPods Pro details, and if you’d like some other options for a new set of headphones check out what’s available among the best Beats headphone deals, best Sony headphone deals, best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and best Bose headphone deals.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C— $199 $249 20% off

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro, and even more recently released are the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C connectivity. These headphones have Apple’s H2 chip, which brings advanced audio performance to all your favorite content. Spatial Audio surrounds tracks the position of your head to create an immersive experience, and you can even control things like volume and music playback with touch controls on each of the AirPods Pro headphones. Battery life is better than ever for in-ear AirPods, with the AirPods Pro capable of reaching up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Pro also come with a lightning port charging case that is also a Qi-certified charger, and they are compatible with a MagSafe charger as well.

Read more
Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

Samsung is almost always considered to be among the best TV brands, and while there are plenty of Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, LG TV deals, and Vizio TV deals out there, here we’re taking a look at the savings a new Samsung TV has to offer. You’ll find both OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals among the best Samsung TV deals available to shop, as well as a variety of sizes that such as 65-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals. Below you’ll find all of the best Samsung TV deals going on right now — many of which compare well against the best TV deals overall — as well as some information on why each TV might make a good centerpiece for your home theater.
Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K Smart TV — $1,300 $1,600 19% off

OLED picture technology is an alternative to all of the best QLED TVs out there. It’s every bit as good as QLED, providing incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness. This TV has a ton of bells and whistles we’ve seen scattered across other Samsung TVs. It has a Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound to create an immersive audio experience, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that keeps your image from lagging or breaking apart during fast-paced action or heavy gaming playback. This TV comes in at a good size at 65-inches, and it’s super slim, making it a good option to put at the center of nearly any home theater.

Read more
15 early Black Friday deals for 2024: TVs, laptops, headphones
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best periods in the year to snag yourself some great deals, especially when it comes to electronics such as the best laptops, best TVs, best headphones, best washer and dryer packages, and an absolute ton more. Even though Black Friday is going to fall on November 29, which is still a few weeks away, we're already seeing a lot of great early Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of, even this far back from the event. Luckily, you don't have to go and sift through all the sales on offer, as we've gone out and collected some of our favorite early Black Friday deals across the board.
SAMSUNG Galaxy SmartTag2 -- $21 $30 29% off

While many folks may be familiar with Apple's Air Tag, Samsung has its own version in the SmartTag2, and given that Samsung is one of the most popular phones, it's a relatively big network as well. You do have to opt into the Smart Things app for the tracking, but it's a small price to pay for a $21 tracker.

Read more