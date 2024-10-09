Determined to close out the year with one more big product lineup, Cambridge Audio is at it again today launching its new premium EX Series, which consists of the powerful new EXA100 Stereo Integrated Amplifier and the EXN100 Music Streamer.

The pioneering British audio makers says that the $1,799 EXN100 music streamer is the “streaming brains of the new EX Series,” while the $2,199 EXA100, the spiritual successor to Cambridge’s legendary Azur 851 range, is “pound for pound, the finest amplifier we’ve ever built” and the EX Series’ “beating heart.”

The EXA100 Stereo Integrated Amplifier

Cambridge Audio has had a huge year, launching several new hi-fi products, including the unique Evo One wireless streaming music speaker, the Evo 150 DeLorean Edition integrated amplifier, a new edition of its CXA81 Mk II Stereo Amplifier, and some funky VU meter updates for it streamers and amps. But the new EXA100 Stereo Integrated Amplifier (and its EXN100 music streamer sibling) represents a new breed in Cambridge’s lineup.

Delivering a beastly 100 watts per channel of Class AB power, the EXA100’s amplifier modules are based on those found in the $5,000 Edge M power amp. It even uses the same monobloc power transistors, which Cambridge Audio says delivers “high-end quality at a fraction of the cost.”

Connectivity-wise, the EXA100 offers all the analog inputs and outputs you could ever need, including balanced XLR inputs that can be used to connect to the EXN100 streamer or other other components, and three sets of RCA inputs for turntables, CD players or other peripherals. On the front you’ll find a 6.3mm headphone output, a stereo-preamp output, and a subwoofer output. The EXA100 also includes two pairs of speaker posts in case you have a couple of different sets of speakers you like to use or if you want to add sound to another room or, say, an outdoor setup.

Digitally, the EXA100 is just as good for watching TV and movies as it is for music, with HDMI eARC connectivity (supports PCM up to 24bit/192kHz) as well as USB, digital coaxial (16/24-bit 32-192kHz), and two TOSLINK optical inputs (16/24-bit 32-96kHz), which ensure connections to streamers and other sources that offer hi-res and/or lossless audio for pristine sound quality from streaming sources such as Tidal and Qobuz. Plus, its built-in ESS Sabre ES9018K2M DAC (digital-to-analog converter) means all your digital inputs will be supported with purity. Additionally, if wireless Bluetooth is a priority for you, the EXA100’s aptX HD capability means you can enjoy much of that hi-res audio goodness over Bluetooth, too.

The EXA100 is, of course, a beast of an integrated amplifier should you choose to use it on its own to power your hi-fi setup, be that with a turntable, CD player, or other digital audio sources. But if you want to go all-in on the EX Series combo, you can combine forces with the EXN100 Music Streamer sibling and use the EXA100 in its digital-only Preamp Mode to provide big power and volume to the streamer. Control of the system can be done via the StreamMagic app or with the newly designed remote control that comes with the CXA100. The pair’s matching Lunar Grey finish makes for a sleek-as-hell combination on your media center.

“We believe this is, pound for pound, the finest amplifier we’ve ever built. It exemplifies the new EX Series, overdelivering on performance and versatility in this category,” says James Johnson-Flint, owner and CEO of Cambridge Audio. “EXA100 is a serious step up for anyone upgrading from our CX amps, and the perfect stepping stone to the Edge range.”

The Cambridge Audio EXA100 is available at cambridgeaudio.com and approved retailers, priced at $2,199.

The EXN100 Music Streamer

Cambridge Audio also announced today the music streaming brains of the EX Series, the EXN100 Music Streamer. With a DAC based off the acclaimed CXN100, the newly designed ESS ES9028Q2M SABRE32 Reference DAC, impresses with support for PCM digital signal inputs up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD 512 that Cambridge Audio says translates to “superb dynamic range and ultra-low distortion.​”

At the heart of the EXN100 is the latest fourth generation of the company’s popular StreamMagic streaming platform and module, which does everything from controlling the network player’s hardware and communicating with the StreamMagic app to integrating third software and communicating with streaming services and other devices on your home network.

StreamMagic enables connectivity with all your streaming services, including Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Deezer, and Qobuz, and supports connectivity through Roon Ready, UPnP and Internet Radio, as well as Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth​ aptX HD. As with the EXA100 integrated amplifier, the EXN100 features digital connection options including HDMI eARC, USB, coaxial, and TOSLINK optical, as well as analog connectivity with balanced XLR outputs.

The easy-to-use StreamMagic app can control the whole system, but if you opt to combine the EXN100 with the EXA100, you’ll also get the additional remote control. But don’t fret, you can also buy the EXA100 remote separately.

In addition to the sleek Lunar Grey finish, the EXN100 music streamer also features a bigger 1280 x 720 color screen that’s 25% larger and higher res than the CXN100. You can even customize the display with either digital album artwork, a clock, or VU meters.

“We’ve spent 13 years developing and honing our StreamMagic platform, listening to customers to create a stable, great-sounding streaming experience. EXN100 is the perfect modern vehicle for that StreamMagic technology, and our best music streamer yet,” says Matt Dore, chief technical officer of Cambridge Audio.

The Cambridge Audio EXN100 is available now for $1,799.