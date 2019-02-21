Digital Trends
Home Theater

Charter’s Spectrum TV Essentials offers 60 live TV channels for $15 a month

Simon Cohen
By

As the streaming video war hits a fever pitch, cable and satellite providers are faced with a difficult reality: With so many enticing — and inexpensive — streaming options available for both on-demand and live TV, a lot of subscribers are asking why they should continue paying such high monthly fees. Charter Communications, the nation’s second-largest cable company, has decided it’s better to offer up its own streaming, over-the-top (OTT) service than to watch its customers abandon ship in favor of Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, or one of the other services. This new service, called Spectrum TV Essentials, will launch in March for $15 per month and will include over 60 live lifestyle, entertainment, and news channels, plus any on-demand content these channels provide.

You can only sign up for Spectrum TV Essentials if you’re a Spectrum internet customer, but if you do, you’ll have access to the content via the free Spectrum TV app, for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon Kindle Fire, Samsung smart TVs, and computers via the Spectrum TV website. No word yet whether the service will offer a DVR option, or how many simultaneous streams will be allowed.

The 60-channel lineup will be a familiar one to those who have been keeping a close eye on the live TV streaming market. With no sports or major broadcaster support, calling it TV Essentials might be a bit of an exaggeration: It’s an entertainment-heavy mix that relies greatly on channels from Viacom. Here’s the full lineup:

A&E, AMC, American Heroes Channel, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Bloomberg, Cheddar, CLEO TV, CMT, CMT Music, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HDNet Movies, HGTV, History, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Logo, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTVU, NewsmaxTV, Newsy, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nick Music, Nicktoons, Outdoor Channel, OWN, Paramount Network, Science Channel, Sundance TV, Teen Nick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, VH1, Viceland, The Weather Channel and WEtv. Charter-owned local Spectrum News channels will be included in New York, Los Angeles, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando and “other markets,”

Buried at the end of the announcement was a surprise reference to Spectrum Originals, which will be added to Spectrum TV Essentials in May. Apparently, Charter is beginning to follow Netflix and Amazon’s lead on the development of its own TV productions, albeit on a much smaller scale. The first show to be produced under the new banner is a police partner story called L.A.’s Finest, starring and executive produced by Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

The merger of Charter Communications and Time Warner, which ultimately was rebranded as Spectrum, hasn’t been a smooth one, especially in New York. The company was sued by the state’s Attorney General in 2017 over its internet speeds, and Charter is still working on an agreement to keep its Spectrum service running in that area after the state withdrew its approval of the merger in 2018.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What's new on Netflix and what's leaving in March 2019
apple music members study android 1500x1000
Home Theater

Apple Music encourages subscribers to give friends a free 1-month pass

It's no secret that Apple has its sights set squarely on Spotify's enviable subscriber count, but how will Apple Music grow? By using existing customers to recruit new members by letting them send friends a one-month free pass.
Posted By Simon Cohen
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (February 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
black friday cometh and these are the deals you need to know about digital trends cyber monday 2018 feature
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more

Presidents' Day sales are a great chance to score electronics, clothing, home and office stuff, and other goodies at a discount. We’ve smoked out a large handful of the best of these Presidents' Day deals, from tech to bedding, to help…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bill and ted face the music news cast trailer release date 2
Movies & TV

Bill and Ted 3 celebrates the franchise's 30th birthday with excellent teaser

As the Bill and Ted franchise turns 30, a third installment that the cast and creative team call Bill and Ted Face the Music is officially in preproduction, though there are big hurdles to overcome.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Accidentally aired Samsung ad shows Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds a day before launch

One day before the launch event that is widely expected to contain both the new Galaxy S10 smartphone and the Galaxy Buds fully wireless earbuds, an accidentally aired Samsung TV ad from Norway confirms both products.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Hobbit Battle of the Five Armies orcs
Home Theater

Amazon ups the ante with Netflix, aims to release up to 30 movies a year

Netflix has a huge budget for both licensed and original content. But Amazon Studios isn't far behind. Studio chief Jennifer Salke revealed a plan to do 30 theatrical and direct-to-Amazon Prime titles this year alone.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Galaxy Buds
Home Theater

Samsung Galaxy Buds first look: Are they ear candy or ear worm?

Samsung’s answer to the oddball design of Apple's AirPods is the new Galaxy Buds, which are cheaper, better looking, and bring some neat features. Can Galaxy Buds snuff out the AirPods?
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Home Theater

The first reactions to Captain Marvel are out of this world

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
new on amazon prime hanna tv series
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (March 2019)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in February and March, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
new on netflix
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in March 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for March 2019 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bingeing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Samsung’s UBD-K8500 player
Home Theater

If you've got questions about Ultra HD Blu-ray, we've got answers

Ultra HD Blu-ray discs and players are a killer way to beef up your home theater. Here's everything you need to know about one of the most significant advances to hit home entertainment in years.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Make the most out of your new Apple TV with these must-have apps

If you're looking to turn your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse, we can help you get started with this list of the best Apple TV apps you can download.
Posted By Kris Wouk
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

Reasons not to mount a TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We've got a list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
Taotronics TT-BH060
Product Review

These are the affordable noise-canceling headphones you’ve dreamed about

The TaoTronics TT-BH060 are a value-packed pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones that offer solid sound, exceptional battery life at a great price, making them one of the most compelling pairs out there.
Posted By Parker Hall