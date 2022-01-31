  1. Home Theater

Phone’s music player lost its charm? It needs Chord’s Mojo 2

Andy Boxall
By

There’s a Digital-to-Analog converter (DAC) inside your phone, but if you’re serious about its audio performance, you’ll want to replace it with an external DAC and amplifier. The Chord Mojo 2 replaces the original Chord Mojo DAC released in 2016, and comes with updated internals, more features, better battery life, and plenty more.

Chord Mojo 2 buttons.

The Mojo 2 is made from aluminum with a black anodized finish and now has four colorful buttons on the front, compared to three on the old version. The new fourth button accesses the Mojo 2’s big new feature: a lossless Digital Sound Processor (DSP).

It’s called the UHD DSP, and Chord says the tech inside it is a world-first. The 104-bit custom Digital Sound Processor (DSP) inside the Mojo 2 runs at 705/748kHz for pin-sharp accuracy. It also enables you to tune the sound to your liking, with 18 steps of adjustment per frequency covering low and high treble, plus low and mid bass, all without any loss of sound quality.

Additionally the UHD DSP has a more precise volume control, a crossfeed feature with four stages to give you control over the spatial effect, regardless of your headphones. This is another new aspect of the Mojo 2, as Chord says it’s suitable for almost any headphones, so don’t think you have to own the most expensive pair for it to make a big difference to your listening enjoyment.

Chord Mojo 2 headphone jacks.

On one end of the Mojo 2 are dual 3.5mm headphone jacks so you can listen with a friend, and on the other are the device connections. A USB Type-C has been added to the MicroUSB connector, along with an optical/coax port too. It can be connected to your phone (Android through USB Type-C, or an iPhone provided you use an adaptor), your computer, or any music player. The battery inside has a slightly larger capacity than the old model and should last for around eight hours, but the big change is faster charging and better heat management.

The Chord Mojo 2 is available now for 449 British pounds, or about $600. Expect a U.S. price around $600, just like the original Mojo. Alternatively, you can see a selection of cheaper DACs for your phone here.

