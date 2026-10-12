CMF’s first Bluetooth speakers come with swappable parts and a quirky personality

CMF, the budget-focused brand spun off from Nothing, just stepped into portable audio with its first Bluetooth speakers. The lineup includes two new models, the Speaker S and Speaker M, both of which lean into the playful design language the brand is known for. You get bold colors, a chunky knob up front, and panels you can pop off and replace whenever you want a different look.

Introducing CMF Speaker S&M.

Pack Your Sound. pic.twitter.com/iOPNX7oOvz — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) October 12, 2026

What do the CMF Speaker S and M offer?

The Speaker S is the smaller, lighter option built for grab-and-go, whether that’s a walk to the park or a day at the beach. It runs a single 45mm driver paired with two passive radiators, keeping the design compact without compromising the bass.

The Speaker M is the bigger, heavier sibling meant for listening to music at home. It packs a dedicated woofer and tweeter for fuller, more separated sound. Both come in white, dark gray, orange, and turquoise, and both promise up to 18 hours of battery life with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Customize the new CMF speakers with swappable parts

What makes these speakers stand out is how much you can customize them. The front panel and the control knob can be swapped for different colors or designs, and CMF plans to release files so you can 3D print your own versions.

On the software side, both speakers support adaptive EQ tuning, an Ultra Bass mode, and four preset sound profiles through the Nothing X app. You can also pair two matching units for true stereo sound, or sync multiple speakers together using Auracast, even ones from other brands.

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The Speaker S costs $59, while the Speaker M is priced at $109, and both are available starting today through Nothing’s website.

Specification CMF Speaker S CMF Speaker M Price $59 $109 Dimensions (H × W × D) 130.5 × 85 × 44 mm 220 × 85 × 54 mm Driver 45 mm full-range driver 70 mm woofer + 16 mm tweeter Frequency response 70 Hz–20 kHz 60 Hz–20 kHz Output 10 W RMS 35 W Bluetooth 6.0 6.0 Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Water and dust resistance IP68 IP68 Charging USB-C; approximately 2.5 hours to full USB-C Weight 334 g 602 g

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