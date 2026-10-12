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CMF’s first Bluetooth speakers come with swappable parts and a quirky personality

The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M bring customizable hardware, Bluetooth 6.0, IP68 protection, and up to 18 hours of playback to portable audio fans.

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CMF Speaker S and M
CMF Speaker S and M CMF

CMF, the budget-focused brand spun off from Nothing, just stepped into portable audio with its first Bluetooth speakers. The lineup includes two new models, the Speaker S and Speaker M, both of which lean into the playful design language the brand is known for. You get bold colors, a chunky knob up front, and panels you can pop off and replace whenever you want a different look.

Introducing CMF Speaker S&M.
Pack Your Sound. pic.twitter.com/iOPNX7oOvz

— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) October 12, 2026

What do the CMF Speaker S and M offer?

CMF Speaker S
CMF Speaker S in different colors CMF

The Speaker S is the smaller, lighter option built for grab-and-go, whether that’s a walk to the park or a day at the beach. It runs a single 45mm driver paired with two passive radiators, keeping the design compact without compromising the bass.

CMF Speaker M
CMF Speaker M in different colors CMF

The Speaker M is the bigger, heavier sibling meant for listening to music at home. It packs a dedicated woofer and tweeter for fuller, more separated sound. Both come in white, dark gray, orange, and turquoise, and both promise up to 18 hours of battery life with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Customize the new CMF speakers with swappable parts

What makes these speakers stand out is how much you can customize them. The front panel and the control knob can be swapped for different colors or designs, and CMF plans to release files so you can 3D print your own versions.

CMF Speaker S vs M
CMF Speaker S (left) and CMF Speaker M (right) CMF

On the software side, both speakers support adaptive EQ tuning, an Ultra Bass mode, and four preset sound profiles through the Nothing X app. You can also pair two matching units for true stereo sound, or sync multiple speakers together using Auracast, even ones from other brands.

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The Speaker S costs $59, while the Speaker M is priced at $109, and both are available starting today through Nothing’s website.

SpecificationCMF Speaker SCMF Speaker M
Price$59$109
Dimensions (H × W × D)130.5 × 85 × 44 mm220 × 85 × 54 mm
Driver45 mm full-range driver70 mm woofer + 16 mm tweeter
Frequency response70 Hz–20 kHz60 Hz–20 kHz
Output10 W RMS35 W
Bluetooth6.06.0
Battery lifeUp to 18 hoursUp to 18 hours
Water and dust resistanceIP68IP68
ChargingUSB-C; approximately 2.5 hours to fullUSB-C
Weight334 g602 g

RELATED COVERAGE:

Nothing’s Headphone (1) Pro are built for people who take their audio seriously
CMF’s first open-ear earbuds are here with a Smart Dial charging case that lets you control music
CMF’s next earbuds are coming, and I have a pretty good guess what they are
Nothing’s latest teaser suggests its budget lineup isn’t dead, it’s just rebranding

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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