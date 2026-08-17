CMF’s next earbuds are coming, and I have a pretty good guess what they are

Nothing’s budget-focused spinoff brand CMF has started teasing its next pair of wireless earbuds, and while the company is keeping the name to itself for now, there is a good chance we are looking at the successor to the CMF Buds Pro 2.

The teaser posted on CMF’s official X account shows a single in-ear earbud from the bottom. It has a metallic silver finish, a stem with what appear to be two microphone openings, and a silicone eartip finished in CMF’s signature orange. CMF simply calls it “a hint of what’s next,” without revealing a launch date or any specifications.

A hint of what’s next. pic.twitter.com/dbUdJnmXQb — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) August 17, 2026

Why I think these could be the CMF Buds Pro 3

CMF could simply be preparing the regular Buds 3, but its previous release schedule makes the Pro model a strong possibility. The original CMF Buds Pro arrived in September 2023, several months before the regular CMF Buds launched in March 2024. CMF repeated the pattern with the next generation. Buds Pro 2 launched in July 2024, while the Buds 2 family followed in April 2025.

Recommended Videos

If CMF follows the same naming scheme, the teased earbuds would most likely be called CMF Buds Pro 3, rather than Buds 3 or any other 3 series model. There is still no confirmation, though. Other reports have suggested the teaser could simply point to the third-generation CMF Buds, so the exact model remains up in the air.

There is plenty CMF could improve

As a former CMF Buds Pro 2 user, I already have a pretty clear wishlist for whatever CMF is preparing next. The earbuds offered a lot for the money, including dual drivers, LDAC support, strong ANC, long battery life, and the Smart Dial built into the charging case.

The Smart Dial was easily one of my favorite features. Being able to adjust the volume or control playback without reaching for my phone was genuinely useful, but accidental presses did get annoying. I would also like to see CMF tone down the heavy bass and give users more control over the EQ. None of those are deal-breakers at the price point CMF usually targets, but they are areas where a new Pro model could make some meaningful improvements.