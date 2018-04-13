Soon you won’t need a separate subscription to watch Netflix on Comcast Xfinity

Share

In 2016, Comcast announced that it had partnered with Netflix to put the streaming service on its Xfinity X1 platform. This was great for Xfinity customers, but was slightly inconvenient, as you still needed to maintain your Netflix subscription separate from your Xfinity subscription. Those days are drawing to a close, as today the two companies announced an expanded partnership that will see Netflix more tightly integrated with Xfinity.

The announcement says that Comcast will offer “new and innovative” packages that include Netflix, and that these packages will begin rolling out later this month. Comcast will handle all of the billing, making one less monthly bill you need to keep aware of. Unfortunately, the companies haven’t been generous with details, so we’ll have to wait until they begin rolling out to see what the pricing is, and how these new packages will compare to the old method of using a stand-alone Netflix subscription.

“Netflix offers one of the most popular on demand services and is an important supplement to the content offering and value proposition of the X1 platform,” Comcast Cable chief business development officer Sam Schwartz said in a statement. “Netflix is a great partner, and we are excited to offer its services to our customers in new ways that provide them with more choice, value and flexibility. The seamless integration of Netflix with the vast Xfinity entertainment library on X1 present a unique and comprehensive experience for customers.”

Judging based on some of the numbers in the announcement, it’s no surprise that Comcast and Netflix have decided to expand their partnership. Almost 50 percent of Xfinity X1 customers are reportedly using Netflix on the platform, and “Netflix” is one of the most popular voice commands users speak into the X1 Remote.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait for a look at these new packages, though Comcast says that while offers will be available to both new and existing customers, options and availability will vary by market. If this has you curious about Comcast Xfinity, be sure to take a look at our guide detailing everything you need to know about the service.