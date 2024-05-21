 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Legacy cable company invents $180-a-year streaming bundle

By
A handout image of a TV showing the logos of Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus.
Comcast

If you’re a customer of Comcast’s Xfinity internet or TV business, you now have a new bundle of streaming apps available at a discount. For $15 a month, Xfinity StreamSaver (because you can’t sell something that already exists without giving it a funny name, apparently) brings together Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+. It’ll all be available through Comcast’s hardware, of course, but also on other platforms.

On their own, the three services would cost a minimum of $23 a month. That’s $7 for Netflix with ads at 1080p resolution, $6 for Peacock Premium with ads, and $10 for Apple TV+. And as it turns out, that’s the same level of service you’ll get with StreamSaver, saving you about $96 a year. And if you want to get rid of ads or get 4K resolution on Netflix, you can pay the difference for that higher service tier.

Recommended Videos

Comcast also says that you can bundle the bundle with NOW TV (which is Xfinity’s own live streaming solution a la YouTube TV or Hulu With Live TV) for another $30 a month.

Related

“StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” Dave Watson, CEO of connectivity and platforms for Comcast, said in a press release. “StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

We joke a little about how a legacy company like Comcast — which remains one of the biggest cable companies in the U.S. — sort of is reinventing a la carte streaming as a new cable bundle, and that’s not exactly incorrect. But it also can make a fair amount of sense if you are (or are going to become) a customer.

In fact, it makes exactly $8 a month worth of sense, at the very least.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
How we test streaming video devices
The box for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

One of the benefits of being Digital Trends is that we get to test a lot of things that simply aren’t easily available or replaceable should they not work out for the average person. That’s why we put so much work into testing TVs, for one example. Or full soundbar setups, for another.

Other times it’s because we’re able to take products for a test drive before they go on sale. Like video games, or computers and phones. That’s good because it helps you make a relatively expensive and important purchase decision.

Read more
The Digital Trends guide to FAST streaming services
Amazon Freevee.

When you talk about the best streaming services, you typically talk about video-on-demand (VOD) services like Netflix. Or Disney+. Or Amazon Prime Video. Or Hulu. And for good reason — they have a ton of paying subscribers. Netflix alone is closing in on a quarter-billion. Disney+ is about halfway there.

And while the numbers drop off a good bit from there, another flavor of streaming should constitute a good bit of the discussion. FAST services — that's the industry acronym for free advertising-based streaming television — continue to grow both in numbers and in popularity. Think of FAST like the streaming version of broadcast TV, or your cable box. Shows are on at the same time for everyone, and everyone is watching the same thing, with ads. Only unlike YouTube TV or Hulu With Live TV, you don't have to pay anything upfront. It's all supported by advertising — you just don't get the "good" channels like you will on the paid services.

Read more
Comcast rolls out a $20 streaming bundle, with a catch
A promo image for Comcast's Now TV.

Because the state of streaming video isn't confusing enough, Comcast today announced Now TV, a streaming bundle that includes more than 40 channels from the likes of A&E, AMC, Hallmark, and Warner Bros. Discovery (as in the parent company of the new revamped Max streaming service), as well as more than 20 free ad-supported channels from NBC (which is owned by Comcast), Sky, and Xumo Play. And they're throwing in a subscription to Peacock Premium (that's the streaming service from NBCUniversal), just because.

That's actually a decent amount of streaming video for a decent price of $20 a month.

Read more