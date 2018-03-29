The new Crosley C6 turntable is easy on the eyes and your wallet

Share

Turntable giants Crosley may mostly be known for their cheap, suitcase-style devices — a gateway tool for a huge number of modern vinyl listeners — but the company has been increasingly creating products for more discerning ears.

This week, the company announced a new mid-tier model it calls the C6. A simple belt-driven deck, the new model is aimed at the ears (and eyes) of those looking to ditch their all-in-one turntables for something a bit more elegant. The C6 comes in three beautiful colorways: Shiny black, racing car red, or walnut veneer.

A fully manual turntable, the C6 will be a great option for budding audiophiles and vinyl enthusiasts that want the full experience of analog.

“The intent of creating the C6 was to provide music fans with a truly analog experience at an audio grade which various features such as the counterweights and moving magnet cartridge provide,” Jason Menard, Crosley’s director of marketing, said in a press release. “The C6 is the ideal unit for vinyl enthusiasts ready to graduate from a portable unit, and move on to a high-end turntable that will not break the bank.”

The new turntable model comes with an audio-grade MDF plinth and a heavy steel platter, and can be played at both 33 1/3 or 45 RPM. It comes with a replaceable Audio Technica moving magnet cartridge — giving it some long-term upgrade potential — as well as an RCA output. A built-in phono preamp is also installed, for those who don’t yet own an outboard unit.

We’ve had great experiences with Crosley’s higher-tiered products in the past, having spent considerable time listening to the C20 and C200 models, both of which outperformed many similar options at their price points.

If you’re looking to get into vinyl before this year’s Record Store Day — April 21 — the new C6 model may be the perfect option for you. The new model retails for $160 and can be found on the company’s website.

As always, be sure to check out our myriad of educational material surrounding vinyl. Whether you’re looking to begin your vinyl collection or trying to build an affordable analog listening setup, we have you covered.