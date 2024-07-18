 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Crutchfield Prime Day deals: TV and audio price cuts

By
The Sony WH-1000-XM5 on top of a book for study, next to a notebook and pen.
John Alexander / Digital Trends

Even though Prime Day has ended Crutchfield is persisting with Prime Day deals. Among the deals remaining at Crutchfield are some great Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and Prime Day speaker deals. We’ve tracked down the best Crutchfield Prime Day deals that remain and have listed them below. If you see an offer you like, it’s highly recommended you complete the purchase immediately to make sure you’re able to pocket the savings.

Best Crutchfield Prime Day TV deals

2024 TCL QM89 4K mini-LED TV.
TCL

TV upgrades happen often during Prime Day, and it’s easy to see why — with all of the discounts that are available from Crutchfield Prime Day TV deals, there’s surely something here that will match your needs and fit your budget. If you think it’s finally time to buy a better TV for your home theater setup, don’t miss this chance to get a new screen for much cheaper than usual, especially if you have the opportunity to enjoy savings when buying one of the best TVs.

  • LG 65-inch 85 Series 4K Smart TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV —
  • LG 42-inch C4 OLED evo 4K Smart TV —
  • Sony 55-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Smart TV —

Best Crutchfield Prime Day headphone deals

Beats Solo 4 in three colors.
Beats

If you’re thinking about getting new headphones, you wouldn’t want to miss the savings that you can get from this year’s Crutchfield Prime Day headphones deals. Whether you want a pair with active noise cancellation, or you’re looking for headphones with an extremely long battery life as you’re planning to use them for the whole day, you’ll be able to find an offer that you’ll love from among our recommendations below.

  • JBL Tune Flex wirelss earbuds —
  • Denon AHC640 wireless earbuds —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds —
  • Sennheiser RS 195 wireless headphones —

Best Crutchfield Prime Day speaker deals

The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker. [Embargoed image 06/03]
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

There are different kinds of speakers, such as home theater speakers for the living room and Bluetooth speakers to take the party with you wherever you go. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll surely come across something worth buying from this list of our favorite Crutchfield Prime Day speaker deals. There may not be a lot of time remaining before these offers expire, so you should complete any purchases as soon as you can.

  • Alpine Turn 1 portable Bluetooth speaker —
  • Marshall Emberton II portable Bluetooth speaker —

How we chose these Crutchfield Prime Day deals

When we selected these Crutchfield Prime Day deals to highlight on this page, the most important thing that we considered is whether these offers are worth buying. That’s why we stuck with tried-and-tested brands, because the last thing that we want is for you to buy a product that won’t live up to your expectations. You may be able to save a few more dollars by going for unknown manufacturers, but we stayed away from them because there’s a chance that the features of their devices don’t work properly, or they may come with durability issues.

Additionally, to make sure that these Crutchfield Prime Day deals are worth spending your hard-earned money on, we went with offers that come with significant price cuts. There are no slight discounts here — we want you to walk away from Prime Day boasting of the savings that you were able to pocket from the links that we provided. Everyone wants to take advantage of low prices, so we rounded up these bargains to save you time from having to browse the retailer’s website yourself, as every minute is important due to the limited stocks of some of these items.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best JBL Prime Day deals: headphones and Bluetooth speakers
The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker. [Embargoed image 06/03]

JBL is a pretty big name in the speaker market, and after being bought out by Samsung, it's really gone the extra mile in terms of variability and options that you can pick up. For example, if you want a big speaker for a picnic or party, JBL has some great Bluetooth speaker deals you can grab, and if you're more into a solo experience, then you can take advantage of a ton of Prime Day headphone deals that are happening right now. Either way, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Prime Day deals on JBL gear for you below.
Best JBL headphones Prime Day deals

There's going to be high demand for JBL headphones Prime Day deals, and we all know why. JBL's wireless headphones offer excellent sound and long battery lives, and some of them also come with active noise cancellation. The savings that you can get during Prime Day when buying JBL headphones may no longer be available by the end of the shopping event, so you're going to want to secure the discount by proceeding with the transaction right now.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV deals in 2024: Sony, Samsung, TCL and more
Best Prime Day Deals

Today is the last official day of Prime Day, meaning it's your last chance to grab a cheap TV -- at least until Black Friday in November. The official event has begun with some crazy Prime Day deals available to shop on a wide variety of electronics, gear and more. Sure, you can dive into the minutiae of robot vacuum Prime Day deals or Fitbit Prime Day deals (if you want those items, we highly encourage it) but the big focus is going to be on TVs. Here, we tackle TVs from the three most general categories: your classic 4K TV, your colorful QLED, and your perfect black OLED TV. But there are a ton of TV deals going on, so if you know you want something in particular, you should also be sure to check out our lists of Prime Day QLED TV deals or Prime Day OLED TV deals, as they get into more specifics. We also have specialty selections for every size of TV (50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, 75-, and 86- inch TVs all have plenty of offer) you could want. And then, don't forget to pick up a Prime Day soundbar deal to get the best sound from your new system.
Today's best 4K TV deals

This year's Prime Day 4K TV deals officially run from July 16 to July 17. That means today is your last day. If you see the TV you want, there's no harm it taking advantage of the TV deals below.

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals in 2024: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2024 is almost over. If you've been holding off buying an Apple product until some great Prime Day deals, then you'll be happy to know that this is your sign, and now is the time. Even better, it seems that Apple and other retailers are pulling out the stops when it comes to Apple's products, as we're seeing quite a few great deals across the board. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but if you'd like to check out a few more options, be sure to check out these Prime Day MacBook deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day headphones deals.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16 and 17. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are still available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers. There is no guarantee they will last until midnight on Wednesday.

Read more