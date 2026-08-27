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Cyberpunk 2077 is giving Samsung’s glasses-free 3D gaming monitor a much-needed boost

Samsung is expanding Odyssey 3D support with bigger-name games as it tries to make glasses-free 3D feel less like a novelty

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A city street in cyberpunk 2077.
CD Projekt Red
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 21 hours ago

Samsung’s Odyssey 3D gaming monitor is getting another strong showcase. Cyberpunk 2077 is joining the games with dedicated support for Samsung’s glasses-free 3D display technology, with the company confirming the addition alongside another showing of Cronos: The New Dawn.

Both games will be demonstrated on Odyssey 3D at Gamescom 2026. Samsung has been building support through collaborations with game studios rather than applying the same 3D effect indiscriminately across every game.

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Adding Cyberpunk 2077 gives Samsung something the hardware badly needs. Players already know the game well enough to judge whether the 3D effect actually improves the experience or merely looks impressive for a few minutes on a show floor.

Someone playing a game on the Samsung Odyssey 3D gaminjg monitor.
Digital Trends

Why Cyberpunk 2077 is a good fit

Odyssey 3D uses eye tracking and view mapping to create a stereoscopic effect without glasses. That sounds impressive on paper, but the monitor still has to make the effect convincing enough that players want to keep using it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a useful showcase because of its large, visually detailed environments. A familiar game also makes it easier to see what Samsung’s display is actually changing instead of asking players to judge the technology using an unfamiliar demo.

Samsung’s studio partnerships give individual games dedicated support. That should give the company more control over how the effect behaves from one title to another.

What Samsung still has to prove

The software situation has improved considerably. Samsung said earlier this year that Odyssey 3D already supported more than 60 games and was on track to exceed 120 by the end of 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077 arguably carries more weight than another number on that list. It gives Samsung a game that PC players have spent years using to show off demanding hardware and visual upgrades.

Samsung still has to prove that enough players care about dedicated 3D support to make it part of their monitor-buying decision rather than an interesting extra.

Adult, Male, Man
Samsung

Where Odyssey 3D goes next

Digital Trends was already impressed by Odyssey 3D when seeing it in person at CES 2025, so Samsung’s problem isn’t simply demonstrating that the effect works. Gamescom gives it another chance to show why people might actually want it.

The more important test comes afterward. Continued support from recognizable games would make Odyssey 3D feel increasingly like an ecosystem rather than a display experiment.

For now, Cyberpunk 2077 gives Samsung one of its clearest opportunities yet to show gamers why glasses-free 3D deserves another look.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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