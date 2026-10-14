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Deezer will save your music feed from the flood of AI-generated songs with a one-tap fix

With AI songs flooding streaming platforms, Deezer wants you to have a say in what you listen to.

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Deezer

Deezer wants to give you a direct way to say no to AI-generated songs cluttering your feed. The music streaming platform has announced a new toggle feature that will let users exclude fully AI-generated tracks, albums, and related artists from search results. The feature is set to roll out globally before the end of 2026, and you can always flip the toggle if you change your mind.

How will Deezer’s AI music filter work?

Deezer’s new toggle will only target content that is fully AI generated, and not those songs where AI played a limited role along with human creative process. So a music artist who uses AI to assist with part of a production would not automatically fall into the same category as a track generated entirely by artificial intelligence.

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Deezer

CEO Alexis Lanternier says the company has seen clear demand from listeners who want more control over what they hear. The need arises as AI-generated music continues to flood streaming platforms. Earlier this year, Deezer revealed that AI-generated songs accounted for 44% of its daily music uploads, highlighting the growing scale of the problem.

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A survey conducted by Deezer and Ipsos showed that nearly half of respondents wanted the option to filter out fully AI-generated music. The same survey also found that 97% of participants couldn’t tell AI-generated songs apart from human-made ones in a blind test, and 80% wanted clearer labeling.

How does Deezer already identify AI-generated music?

Deezer has been detecting AI-generated songs on its own platform since 2025. In June 2026, it expanded those efforts by launching a free online AI music detector that scans playlists across 20 major streaming platforms.

The company is also licensing its detection technology to other streaming services, hoping to help the wider industry fight back against the flood of synthetic music before it gets worse. Deezer says its detection system has helped it exclude more than 42 million AI-generated tracks from recommendations and tag over 14 million albums.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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