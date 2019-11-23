Samsung has established a great reputation for high-quality TVs, tablets, and smartwatches in recent years. With a wealth of different products out there from QLED 4K TVs to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet and Samsung Galaxy Watch, there are plenty of good options if you’re keen to stick with the Samsung brand. Fortunately, all these products and more are on sale right now at Dell for Black Friday. The deals are so good that in some cases, you’re effectively getting 10 to 20 extra inches of TV for the price you’d normally pay.

Samsung 50 LED NU6900 Series 4K Smart TV — $278

For those keeping an eye on the pennies, there’s the Samsung 50-inch LED NU6900 Series 4K Smart TV. It’s on sale down from $328 to $278. While that’s not a huge price cut, it brings it down to a very tempting price that’s on a par with much lesser TVs. If you’re keen to have a new screen for the kitchen or the kids, this is a solid bet. It still benefits from being 4K and there’s Samsung PurColor which means the picture looks far better than on a budget screen. 120MHz motion rate is a winner for fast action, too.

Samsung 82″ QLED Q60 Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV — $1,600 off

Ordinarily priced at $3,798, the Samsung 82-inch QLED Q60 Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV is down to $1,979 – a saving of just over 45%. Besides getting a high quality QLED screen for your money, the TV also has a Quantum Processor 4K for speedier performance, 100% Color Volume, an Intelligent Mode which automatically adapts every scene to match the conditions of the room, and an all-in-one remote with voice controls. There’s also support for the new Apple TV app, saving you the effort of buying an Apple TV.

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q60 Series 4K TV — $800 off

If a slightly smaller screen appeals then there’s also the Samsung 65-inch QLED Q60 Series 4K TV. Down to $998 from $1,798, you still get the high quality picture standard that QLED provides along with a Quantum Processor 4K chip for speedy navigation and built-in Apple TV support. The only real difference is the smaller size which might suit a bedroom or study better than the living room.

Samsung 75-inch LED RU7100 Series 4K TV — $200 off

Elsewhere on sale is the Samsung 75-inch LED RU7100 Series 4K TV for $998 (ideal if you want a huge screen and don’t mind older technology), and Samsung 85-inch QLED Q70 Series 4K TV for $3,498 for the money no object crowd.

Buy from Dell

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256gb — $100 off

Elsewhere, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256gb 10.5″ tablet for only $630 down from $730. It’s a high enough spec that it should be good for a while to come, thanks to being the larger capacity model. It comes with an S pen and – with a keyboard book cover – can easily be transformed into a 2-in-1 device for those times when you need a device that acts like a laptop rather than a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4GB — $270

In need of a smartwatch instead? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4GB is the best Samsung smartwatch currently on sale. Priced at $270 instead of $350, it’s a classy looking watch that has an impressive four-day battery life. Extensive fitness tracking is useful, while there’s a rotating bezel for easy menu navigation. Just bear in mind it doesn’t play very nicely with iPhones. A Samsung phone is the best device to have paired with it.

If you’re in the market for a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, the 128GB variant is also available on sale for $550. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also on sale for $250 although we’d recommend spending the extra $20 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

It’s worth noting that Samsung has announced that these are the lowest prices the company will offer for the year. If you happen to come across a lower price elsewhere, be wary of it. It’s almost certainly due to fraud, unauthorized retailers, the use of older models (such as 2017/2018) or because the TV or device doesn’t have the protection of a warranty. When you’re paying these kinds of prices, you want to be sure you’re purchasing from a reputable seller like Dell.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more smartwatch deals, TV offers, bargain tablets, and everything else you need to know this holiday season on our curated deals section.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations