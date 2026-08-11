Formula E is coming to Disney+, bringing electric racing to a much bigger audience

Formula E is getting a rather big streaming upgrade. Disney+ will become the global streaming home of Formula E from the 2026-27 season, bringing the all-electric racing championship to subscribers across 144 territories. The multi-year deal was announced this week and will also include ESPN and ESPN+ coverage in the US.

Every race weekend is coming to Disney+

The biggest part of the deal is its breadth. Disney+ subscribers in the covered markets will get live coverage of every Formula E race weekend, including practice, qualifying and the races themselves. The service will also offer on-demand replays and additional behind-the-scenes content, giving Formula E considerably more room to exist beyond the actual race.

The partnership begins with the 2026-27 season, which starts in December. That season will feature 21 rounds across 13 events, giving Disney+ a substantial amount of live motorsport content to work with. Existing local broadcast arrangements will also continue, so the Disney+ deal isn’t necessarily replacing every traditional TV outlet in every market.

The timing is interesting

Formula E is about to enter the GEN4 era, and the timing of the Disney deal couldn’t be more convenient for the championship.

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The new GEN4 cars are designed to be substantially quicker, with up to 600kW of power and an estimated 0-60mph time of around 1.8 seconds. Formula E says the new generation will represent a major technological step for the series, while the upcoming season will also introduce new race formats, including the shorter E-Prix Unleashed races at selected double-header events. That gives Disney something more interesting than simply another sports broadcasting contract. The company is getting the rights just as Formula E is entering what could be one of its most visually and technically exciting eras yet.

For Disney+, live sports are an increasingly useful way to keep subscribers coming back, and Formula E fits neatly into that strategy. The electric championship combines motorsport, technology, and sustainability, while Disney+ gives it a familiar global platform across 144 territories. For Formula E, the benefit is just as clear: easier access and potentially a much larger audience without fans having to hunt down different broadcasters in different markets.