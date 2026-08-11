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Formula E is coming to Disney+, bringing electric racing to a much bigger audience

The new global streaming deal arrives just as Formula E enters its next-generation GEN4 era.

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Disney

Formula E is getting a rather big streaming upgrade. Disney+ will become the global streaming home of Formula E from the 2026-27 season, bringing the all-electric racing championship to subscribers across 144 territories. The multi-year deal was announced this week and will also include ESPN and ESPN+ coverage in the US.

Every race weekend is coming to Disney+

The biggest part of the deal is its breadth. Disney+ subscribers in the covered markets will get live coverage of every Formula E race weekend, including practice, qualifying and the races themselves. The service will also offer on-demand replays and additional behind-the-scenes content, giving Formula E considerably more room to exist beyond the actual race.

Disney Formula E ESPN
Disney

The partnership begins with the 2026-27 season, which starts in December. That season will feature 21 rounds across 13 events, giving Disney+ a substantial amount of live motorsport content to work with. Existing local broadcast arrangements will also continue, so the Disney+ deal isn’t necessarily replacing every traditional TV outlet in every market.

The timing is interesting

Formula E is about to enter the GEN4 era, and the timing of the Disney deal couldn’t be more convenient for the championship.

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The new GEN4 cars are designed to be substantially quicker, with up to 600kW of power and an estimated 0-60mph time of around 1.8 seconds. Formula E says the new generation will represent a major technological step for the series, while the upcoming season will also introduce new race formats, including the shorter E-Prix Unleashed races at selected double-header events. That gives Disney something more interesting than simply another sports broadcasting contract. The company is getting the rights just as Formula E is entering what could be one of its most visually and technically exciting eras yet.

For Disney+, live sports are an increasingly useful way to keep subscribers coming back, and Formula E fits neatly into that strategy. The electric championship combines motorsport, technology, and sustainability, while Disney+ gives it a familiar global platform across 144 territories. For Formula E, the benefit is just as clear: easier access and potentially a much larger audience without fans having to hunt down different broadcasters in different markets.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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