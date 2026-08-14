DJI’s new 360 camera fixes one of the biggest headaches with owning one

Insta360 has barely had time to celebrate the arrival of its new X6, and DJI is already coming for some of that attention. The company has unveiled the Osmo 360 II in China, its second-generation 360-degree camera that may look familiar on the outside but brings some meaningful upgrades underneath.

The Osmo 360 II can now shoot 8K 360-degree video at 60fps, promises better low-light performance, packs a bigger battery, and even lets you replace a damaged lens yourself. That last one could be especially useful considering just how exposed the lenses on a 360-degree camera are. There is one catch, though. For now, the Osmo 360 II is only available in China, and DJI hasn’t said when or if it will make its way to other markets.

Scratched lens? You can finally do something about it

DJI has finally made the lenses replaceable, which is a genuinely useful change for a 360-degree camera. Those lenses stick out quite a bit, so if you’re throwing the camera into a bag, taking it on a trip, or using it for action shots, there’s always a chance of scratching one. With the Osmo 360 II, damaging a lens doesn’t necessarily mean you’re stuck with it; you can replace it yourself. Of course, DJI hasn’t forgotten about the big camera numbers either. The Osmo 360 II can now shoot 360-degree video at up to 8K/60fps, up from 8K/50fps on the original. If slow-motion footage is more your thing, you can shoot at up to 4K/240fps in 360 degrees or 4K/120fps when recording with a single lens.

DJI is also paying more attention to shooting after the sun goes down. Its upgraded AI Super Night View 2.0 can now work with 8K/60fps footage, while the camera offers up to 14.5 stops of dynamic range, compared with 13.5 stops on its predecessor. D-Log M recording, however, still tops out at 13.5 stops. And there are a few more goodies if you like experimenting with your footage. The Osmo 360 II can create 16K time-lapses, double the 8K resolution offered previously, and capture 120MP HDR 360-degree photos. DJI has also increased the video bitrate from 170Mbps to 220Mbps, while 16K time-lapses can go all the way up to 600Mbps.

More juice without squeezing your wallet

DJI has also increased the battery from 1,950mAh to 2,150mAh, which should come in handy when you’re recording high-resolution footage for extended periods. Smaller additions include NFC Quick Connect, an updated bidirectional magnetic mounting system, and new software features such as subject tracking.

The good news is that DJI hasn’t used all those upgrades as an excuse to raise the starting price, at least in China. The Osmo 360 II starts at 3,300 yuan (approximately $490), the same launch price as its predecessor. Overall, the Osmo 360 II feels like a pretty solid second-generation upgrade. Yes, you’re getting better video quality, a bigger battery, and plenty of impressive numbers, but I’m more excited about replaceable lenses. This upgrade could end up making the biggest difference once you actually start using the camera.