 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Soon you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos Music in Cadillac EVs

By
A red Cadillac EV on a dark background with the Dolby and Cadillac emblems underneath.
Dolby / Cadillac

Dolby Atmos is a pretty remarkable experience when heard within a properly tuned car cabin setup, as implemented by Rivian R1S and the Cadillac Optiq, in particular. Now, Dolby and Cadillac have announced that Atmos will be support across the entire line of Cadillac EVs — which includes the Escalade IQL, Escalade IQ, Lyriq-V, Optiq (as we heard at CES), and Vistiq. Support will also extend into select 2025 models with an over-the-air update, although which are not a part of this announcement.

As we now seem to be spending more and more time in our cars (according to the Federal Highway Administration, Americans drive a staggering 3 trillion miles a year), having the best possible sound in our cars is even more desirable than in the past. As John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories says, “Whether you are listening to music to pass the time on a long commute or sharing a special moment on a family road trip, music has the power to transform mundane moments into something remarkable.” Chief Engineer at Cadillac, John Cockburn adds, “Together, [Cadillac and Dolby] are taking audio to new heights by ensuring the music experience stays true to the artist’s original vision, delivering a sound experience that makes consumers feel like they are in the music studio with them.”

Recommended Videos

Up until this point, Apple Music was the primary way to enjoy Dolby Atmos Music while in an Atmos-enabled vehicle, but that is no longer the case. Alongside the announcement of Atmos support across Cadillac’s 2026 EVs and select 2025 models, Atmos Music will also be available through Amazon Music. Rollout for Amazon Atmos support will begin with the Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
Apple’s Dolby Atmos Music bounty could be a disaster for the format
dolby atmos music streaming debut on amazon hd launch

Apple is offering to pay artists more money if they provide Apple Music with versions of their songs recorded in the immersive Dolby Atmos Music format, according to a report from Bloomberg. On the surface, that makes a lot of sense, especially as Apple lays the groundwork for its soon-to-launch Apple Vision Pro headset, a device that will benefit greatly from immersive audio. But the move also could create exactly the wrong set of incentives at a time when the jury is still split over whether spatial audio for music actually is a good thing.

Apple has spent the past several years ramping up its support for spatial audio in general and Dolby Atmos specifically, through its AirPods family of wireless headphones, its Apple TV 4K streaming device, and virtually all of its computing products, too. Apple Music has a growing catalog of tracks in Dolby Atmos Music, and the Apple TV+ video streaming service offers Dolby Atmos soundtracks on nearly all of its movies and shows.

Read more
You Asked: Dolby Atmos and EDID, minimalist soundbars, and HDMI 2.1
You Asked Episode 9

In this installation of You Asked, resident expert Caleb Denison will answer your questions on why you might not be able to get Dolby Atmos from your streaming device, what’s a great upgrade from the Sony Z9D, and what’s the best Dolby Atmos soundbar under $500?

Dolby Atmos and EDID

Read more
Just wait until you hear lossless Dolby Atmos Music
Sonos Era 300.

I recently spent some time auditioning the Sonos Era 300, both as a standalone speaker and in its stereo-pair and full home theater configurations. The Era 300 is the first wireless speaker built specifically to make the playback of spatial audio formats — like Dolby Atmos Music — sound their best.

And there's no question about it -- the Era 300 rocks.

Read more