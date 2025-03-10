Soon you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos Music in Cadillac EVs

Dolby Atmos is a pretty remarkable experience when heard within a properly tuned car cabin setup, as implemented by Rivian R1S and the Cadillac Optiq, in particular. Now, Dolby and Cadillac have announced that Atmos will be support across the entire line of Cadillac EVs — which includes the Escalade IQL, Escalade IQ, Lyriq-V, Optiq (as we heard at CES), and Vistiq. Support will also extend into select 2025 models with an over-the-air update, although which are not a part of this announcement.

As we now seem to be spending more and more time in our cars (according to the Federal Highway Administration, Americans drive a staggering 3 trillion miles a year), having the best possible sound in our cars is even more desirable than in the past. As John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories says, “Whether you are listening to music to pass the time on a long commute or sharing a special moment on a family road trip, music has the power to transform mundane moments into something remarkable.” Chief Engineer at Cadillac, John Cockburn adds, “Together, [Cadillac and Dolby] are taking audio to new heights by ensuring the music experience stays true to the artist’s original vision, delivering a sound experience that makes consumers feel like they are in the music studio with them.”

Up until this point, Apple Music was the primary way to enjoy Dolby Atmos Music while in an Atmos-enabled vehicle, but that is no longer the case. Alongside the announcement of Atmos support across Cadillac’s 2026 EVs and select 2025 models, Atmos Music will also be available through Amazon Music. Rollout for Amazon Atmos support will begin with the Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq.