 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get a 50-inch TV for $300 today

Aaron Mamiit
By

It’s not a secret that consumers aim for larger TVs every year, and given that so much content has started to revolve around higher resolutions, we can understand why. Of course, the issue is that large 4k TVs tend to be expensive, so finding TV deals for large screens can be difficult, and that’s why we like Onn.’s TVs in general. Onn is a brand mainly targeted toward budget offerings, so their 50-inch TV is already well priced at $238, a staggeringly low price for a 50-inch 4k TV.

Luckily, you can grab it even cheaper at Walmart, where they offer it for just $198. That’s a $40 discount and brings this reasonably great and large TV in the sub-$200 range, and it even comes with a great smart TV platform, Roku, so you don’t have to spend extra money on a streaming stick for a better experience. While there certainly are a couple of compromises regarding features to keep the price so low, they aren’t deal-breaking, and it’s well worth picking up if you don’t mind a straightforward TV experience.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn 4K TV

This Onn 4K TV may be cheap, but you’ll still be able to enjoy watching shows and movies on its 50-inch display in 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike colors and sharp details. The TV also offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, for smooth motion on the screen when you’re watching action movies or playing video games, and VESA mount compatibility to give you more options on how to install it in your home theater setup.

Related

Similar to the best TVs, the Onn 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s powered by the Roku platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The operating system also offers a customizable home screen where you can place your favorite apps, as well as show all of the available input sources such as cable, satellite, and video game console. The Onn 4K TV will also work with the Roku mobile app, which you can download on your iOS or Android device. You can use the app as another remote, and it will also allow you to search for content through voice commands.

It may be time for an upgrade with Walmart’s $40 discount for the 50-inch Onn 4K TV. It’s already affordable at its sticker price of $238, so it’s a must-buy with its lowered price of $198. It’s a very popular offer though, with more than 1,000 shoppers buying the 4K TV in the past 24 hours. Once its stocks are sold out, we’re not sure when we’ll see another offer for a 50-inch 4K TV for below $200, so it’s highly recommended that you purchase the 50-inch Onn 4K TV right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Walmart sale means you can get a 75-inch TV for under $500
An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

Need a big chonky TV, but don't want to throw a wad of cash out the door to grab it? Walmart has your back. Right now you can get a frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV for just $498 at Walmart. This TV, like a lot of the best 75-inch TVs, is normally quite over the $500 line at $578. This deal drops it down by $80 to become one of the best 4K TVs for under $500. So, if you're ready to get it big, tap the button below. Need to know a bit of background info? Keep on reading!

Why you should buy the Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV
If you want a big TV, you're probably not simply subscribed to the idea that bigger = better. Instead, you may have much more sophisticated philosophy that bigger screen = better. The Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV understands. On this TV, the edge bevel is practically eliminated to give you the maximum quantity of screen possible. A slender strip at the bottom and just enough edge to keep the screen affixed to the TV is all that stands in your way of 100% screen vision.

Read more
Hurry and bag this 65-inch 4K TV for $380 at Best Buy today
50 inch toshiba fire tv edition 4k deal amazon summer sale 2020

As you can see from our guides on the best TV deals, top Best Buy TV deals, or even the best 8K TV deals, there is no shortage of options and discounts. But sometimes a deal comes in so fast, with the potential to sell out just as fast, that we need to call it out separately. That is precisely the case with Best Buy's current discount on the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV. Normally $600, you can get it right now for just $380, which is a total savings of $220 on an already, exceptionally-priced modern TV. It also has the Fire TV streaming platform built-in so you can start watching your favorite movies and shows almost as soon as you take it out of the box. Hurry, this deal is already unavailable in some areas and selling out fast, all over.

Why You Should Buy the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV
These days, you really can't get by without having a streaming device or streaming platform to rely on, whether you want to watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, or even something like FuboTV. This Toshiba Smart Fire TV includes Amazon's Fire TV streaming platform built-in. You'll get instant access to all of your favorite streaming apps, movies, and shows, provided you connect the TV to your home WiFi. Fire TV also includes support for Alexa, Amazon's smart voice assistant, which you can use to search for new content, control media playback, and interact with connected smart home devices like a series of smart lights, switches, or a smart doorbell.

Read more
This 32-inch Roku Smart TV is on sale for under $100, and selling fast
An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

It’s not often you can find a quality TV for less than $100, but today you can grab an onn. 32-inch Roku HD TV for just $98. It’s a good size for smaller spaces and could even set well on a desk, but right now its number one selling point is this unbelievable price. The current $98 price tag is a discount of $46 from its regular price of $144. Free shipping is included, but purchase quickly, as already more than 1,000 have sold in the last 24 hours.

Why you should buy the onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV
One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to your viewing experience. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, this onn. 32-inch TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it presents your favorite content through your own customizable home screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 32-inch Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more