It’s not a secret that consumers aim for larger TVs every year, and given that so much content has started to revolve around higher resolutions, we can understand why. Of course, the issue is that large 4k TVs tend to be expensive, so finding TV deals for large screens can be difficult, and that’s why we like Onn.’s TVs in general. Onn is a brand mainly targeted toward budget offerings, so their 50-inch TV is already well priced at $238, a staggeringly low price for a 50-inch 4k TV.

Luckily, you can grab it even cheaper at Walmart, where they offer it for just $198. That’s a $40 discount and brings this reasonably great and large TV in the sub-$200 range, and it even comes with a great smart TV platform, Roku, so you don’t have to spend extra money on a streaming stick for a better experience. While there certainly are a couple of compromises regarding features to keep the price so low, they aren’t deal-breaking, and it’s well worth picking up if you don’t mind a straightforward TV experience.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn 4K TV

This Onn 4K TV may be cheap, but you’ll still be able to enjoy watching shows and movies on its 50-inch display in 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike colors and sharp details. The TV also offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, for smooth motion on the screen when you’re watching action movies or playing video games, and VESA mount compatibility to give you more options on how to install it in your home theater setup.

Similar to the best TVs, the Onn 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s powered by the Roku platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The operating system also offers a customizable home screen where you can place your favorite apps, as well as show all of the available input sources such as cable, satellite, and video game console. The Onn 4K TV will also work with the Roku mobile app, which you can download on your iOS or Android device. You can use the app as another remote, and it will also allow you to search for content through voice commands.

It may be time for an upgrade with Walmart’s $40 discount for the 50-inch Onn 4K TV. It’s already affordable at its sticker price of $238, so it’s a must-buy with its lowered price of $198. It’s a very popular offer though, with more than 1,000 shoppers buying the 4K TV in the past 24 hours. Once its stocks are sold out, we’re not sure when we’ll see another offer for a 50-inch 4K TV for below $200, so it’s highly recommended that you purchase the 50-inch Onn 4K TV right now.

