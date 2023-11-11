Dyson is known for its bladeless fans and vacuums, but it’s a company that’s also known for trying out weird and interesting new tech, and one of the latest is the Dyson Zone. It’s a combination headphones and air purifier setup for your face, which is certainly interesting, to say the least. Unfortunately, it does cost a pretty penny at a list price of $700, but this Black Friday deal has discounted it to its lowest price ever of just $508 at Amazon. That said, there are only a limited number left, so be sure to pick up a set quickly if you’ve always been interested in them.

Why you should buy the Dyson Zone

Probably one of the first places to start when it comes to the Dyson Zone is the air purifier, which unfortunately got a bad reputation because the product was released right around the time when everybody was worried about getting sick. The purifier isn’t rated to handle things like viruses, and it wasn’t meant to, but instead to help deal with the increasingly polluted air that folks might experience in cities. The filter works in two ways: first, by filtering 99% of particulates as small as 0.1 microns, and second, by absorbing the fumes you’d find in almost any city, which it does relatively well.

As for the audio, the Dyzon Zone certainly isn’t going to win any awards for best headphones, but they’re not too bad, considering there’s a vacuum pump sitting on the end of each cup. In terms of audio fidelity, you’ll get something equivalent to a $200 or $300 pair of headphones, which is to say something relatively high-quality, and with the discounted price of $508, that math starts to add up. Battery life is good, which isn’t surprising since it needs to power the two motors, but you will get around 50 hours with ANC on and the purifier off, although as soon as you switch that on, battery life goes down to four hours.

The Dyson Zone is an interesting product, and for those who consider themselves technophiles and early adopters, the Dyson Zone is a dream. That said, the headphones won’t compete with something similarly priced, although at $508 from Amazon, that might not be as big of an issue, especially if you factor in the purifier. Even so, if you’d prefer something a bit more traditional, check out these Black Friday headphone deals instead.

