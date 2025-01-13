 Skip to main content
The best affordable ANC earbuds just got a discount

Earfun Air Pro 4 in case, lid open.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are some of the best tech items you can gift yourself, your friends, your family, and, heck, even your enemies! And with brands like Earfun regularly dropping new and exciting ANC gear, the world of noise-canceling just keeps getting better.

As luck would have it, there’s a great pair of Earfun ANC buds that are getting the sales treatment right now: For a limited time, when you purchase the Earfun Air Pro 4 Adaptive Hybrid Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds, you’ll only wind up paying $90. The full MSRP on these in-ears is $96. It’s a small markdown, but a great product. This is one of the best Amazon deals we’ve seen all day, so definitely take advantage while you still can!

Why you should buy the Earfun Air Pro 4

We tested the Earfun Air Pro 4 this past summer, and reviewer Simon Cohen said: “With the Air Pro 4, Earfun proves (again) that no one needs to spend more than $100 on wireless earbuds.” For this reason we included them in our roundup of the best noise-canceling earbuds of 2024.

The Air Pro 4 is a pair of buds that doesn’t disappoint in any way. Choose the best-sized ear tips, pop in the buds, and get lost in great sound quality and an impressive soundstage. Earfun’s QuietSmart 3.0 is the brains behind the adaptive ANC system, and according to Mr. Cohen, the Air Pro 4 noise-canceling is “excellent.”

Surprisingly, the Air Pro 4 buds are an excellent option for hi-res playback, too. Supported codecs include aptX Lossless, LDAC, LC3, LE Audio/Auracast, Certified Snapdragon Sound, and the SBC and AAC standards. You can also expect up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge.

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, but these earbuds could go up in price as soon as tomorrow! Today may be your last chance to save a few bucks on the Earfun Air Pro 4 Adaptive Hybrid Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best headphone deals for even discounts on wearable audio!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
