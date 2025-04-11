Edifier’s LolliClip bring ANC and health tracking to open-fit earbuds

Edifier has released its latest set of open-ear true wireless earbuds and they’re packed with the kind of features normally reserved for flagship products. The $130 LolliClip are available in black or white and you can order them starting today on Amazon.

The standout feature on these clip-style earbuds is the availability of active noise cancellation (ANC). To be truly effective, ANC needs earbuds that can seal your ear canal using silicone tips, which open-ear earbuds lack. However, we have seen versions of ANC on open-ear before (like the Oladance OWS Pro), and Apple has proven that ANC can be surprisingly effective on semi-open designs like the AirPods 4 with ANC.

I expect the LolliClip will perform somewhere between these two devices. They may be open-ear, but their clip shape lets Edifier position the speaker pod closer to the ear canal that earhook designs, and that may give them an edge when it comes to ANC.

They also feature heart-rate and blood oxygen sensors, which can be enabled via the Edifier ConneX. As far as I know, this is a first for a set of open-ear earbuds. The recently launched Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 can track heart rate, but not blood oxygen. Even Sennheiser’s pricey Momentum Sport won’t track blood oxygen (they do track heart rate and temperature).

Edifier has also added two features to enhance music enjoyment: LDAC and spatial audio. With Sony’s hi-res audio LDAC Bluetooth codec, Android phone owners can get a much higher quality Bluetooth audio connection, which may be noticeable when listening to lossless audio sources in quiet environments. With spatial audio, the earbuds process stereo sound into a more immersive, 3D-like presentation. The feature includes optional head tracking, which makes video content feel more realistic as it anchors voices and other sounds directly in front of you, even as you move your head.

The buds are equipped with wear sensors — another unusual feature for open-ear models — and with Bluetooth 5.4, the LolliClip can support Multipoint simultaneous connections. There’s also a low-latency mode for gaming. Unfortunately, Edifier hasn’t added Auracast support.

The LolliClip should be great for workouts. In addition to the health tracking features listed above, they’re IP56 rated to resist dust, water, and sweat. Edifier claims the earbuds will get about 9 hours per charge, with a total of 39 hours when you include the charging case’s capacity. These numbers are based on using the AAC codec at 80% volume, so you can expect less time if you add ANC, spatial audio, or LDAC to the mix.