Walmart discounted this outdoor TV to under $600 today

The Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV showing the Roku home screen.
Element Electronics

Outdoor TVs like Samsung’s The Terrace are usually very expensive, but you can get the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV for a very affordable price. It’s currently even cheaper from Walmart right now with a $300 discount on its original price of $898, so you’ll only have to pay $598. We’re not sure how much longer this bargain will remain available though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV

If you’ve been thinking about installing an outdoor TV but you’ve been discouraged by the high prices, you should set your sights on the budget-friendly Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV. It doesn’t skip the features that are necessary for an outdoor TV though, including an anti-glare display so you can watch under the sun and a tempered safety glass casing for durability. It also has an IP55 rating so it can withstand rain, pool splashes, dust, high humidity, and anything else that it may experience on your porch or backyard. The outdoor TV can keep operating in temperatures of negative 4 degrees to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it no matter the season.

The 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV delivers everything else that you would expect from a modern TV, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and support for HDR formats for even more impressive visuals. The outdoor TV will let you access the top streaming services through the Roku platform, which will also let you use your smartphone as a remote control through the Roku app.

The 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV is the cheapest outdoor TV that we’ve seen in a while, and we don’t think its price will be matched any time soon, especially now that it’s on sale for only $598 from Walmart. If you want to pocket the $300 in savings on its sticker price of $898, we highly recommend pushing forward with your transaction for it immediately. Like with most TV deals that offer incredible value, this bargain for the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV probably won’t last long, so buy it now.

