Ends tonight: Save $1,000 on Samsung’s Frame QLED 4K TV

Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

Easily one of the most unique TVs to come out in the last few years is Samsung’s The Frame, a gorgeous and thin TV that’s just as much an art piece as it is a television. Of course, having such a high-end TV comes at a price, which is why were really happy to see Samsung’s Discover sale include The Frame. While there are a lot of great TV deals out there, we definitely think this is one to pick up, and with several hundred dollars in savings in the bigger sizes, it’s well worth grabbing quickly, especially as the sale is coming to an end tonight.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED TV

One of the best TVs around, the Samsung The Frame QLED TV is so gorgeous in so many ways. One huge selling point is the fact it doubles up as a work of art. It needs wall-mounting via the slim-fit wall mount included. Then you enable Art Mode and the TV displays your very own personal art exhibit throughout the day with a motion sensor acknowledging when someone is nearby. It means the Samsung The Frame QLED TV blends in perfectly to your surroundings rather than stealing focus like other big TVs.

None of this would matter if the Samsung The Frame QLED TV were a poor-looking TV but, of course, it’s coming from one of the best TV brands so it’s sure to be good. Thanks to its QLED panel, you get exceptional picture quality. It offers 100% color volume that stays true even in bright scenes.

Additionally, there’s anti-reflection technology with a matte display film premium finish to cut down on light distractions and reduce the effects of glare. Quantum HDR does the job too with an impressive spectrum that deepens blacks and brightens whites. It all comes together to form one of the best QLED TVs for someone who wants a TV that blends in better than your average high-end TV. It’s a conversation piece for all the right reasons.

A beautiful TV in so many ways, the Samsung The Frame QLED TV is a great option for someone who wants style and great picture quality. It’s currently on sale at Samsung with up to $1,000 off with the 75-inch and 85-inch models offering the deepest discounts. Don’t forget to consider the 65-inch model at $1,600 down from $2,000, or the 55-inch model for $1,300 instead of $1,500. Take a look now before the deal ends very soon.

