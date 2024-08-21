We were blown away by this Epson projector — it’s $700 off today

We’ve spotted one of the best projector deals around over at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector for $2,800 instead of $3,500. That means you save $700 on the usual price. We’re highlighting this deal because it’s a fantastic discount on a device that our reviewer called the best projector he’s ever reviewed. It’s ideal for revolutionizing your home cinema setup for the better, and we’re here to tell you all about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector

Epson makes some of the best projectors you can buy right now, and if you’ve been reading up on how to choose the right home theater projector, all things Epson should do the job well.

With the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector, you’re able to project an image up to 150 inches in size, and all from just a few inches away. It’s ideal for limited space in the room but plenty of space on the wall. The best short throw projectors have really shaken up the market, with the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector demonstrating how well the technology works.

It uses 4K Pro-UHD technology to ensure fantastic resolution enhancement, color, and image processing at all times. It’s perfect for bright rooms too as its 3-chip 3LCD technology displays a full 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness in every frame. It also promises outstanding color accuracy, and the ambient light sensor automatically optimizes the picture brightness according to the environmental light around you.

Besides great picture quality, the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector also offers built-in 2.1-channel virtual surround sound, which has been designed by Yamaha exclusively for Epson. The projector supports all kinds of streaming and gaming: It has three HDMI ports that support 4K HDR content at 60Hz and one port dedicated to gaming and providing 1080p resolution at 120Hz. Its AndroidTV interface makes it simple to find all your favorites with extensive streaming app support.

The Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector normally costs $3,500, but right now you can buy it for $2,800 at Best Buy. The considerable $700 saving won’t stick around for long given the fast changing situation of back to school sales, so check it out now if it sounds like the right projector for you.