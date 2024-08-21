 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We were blown away by this Epson projector — it’s $700 off today

By
A Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector on a white background.
Epson

We’ve spotted one of the best projector deals around over at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector for $2,800 instead of $3,500. That means you save $700 on the usual price. We’re highlighting this deal because it’s a fantastic discount on a device that our reviewer called the best projector he’s ever reviewed. It’s ideal for revolutionizing your home cinema setup for the better, and we’re here to tell you all about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector

Epson makes some of the best projectors you can buy right now, and if you’ve been reading up on how to choose the right home theater projector, all things Epson should do the job well.

With the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector, you’re able to project an image up to 150 inches in size, and all from just a few inches away. It’s ideal for limited space in the room but plenty of space on the wall. The best short throw projectors have really shaken up the market, with the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector demonstrating how well the technology works.

It uses 4K Pro-UHD technology to ensure fantastic resolution enhancement, color, and image processing at all times. It’s perfect for bright rooms too as its 3-chip 3LCD technology displays a full 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness in every frame. It also promises outstanding color accuracy, and the ambient light sensor automatically optimizes the picture brightness according to the environmental light around you.

Besides great picture quality, the Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector also offers built-in 2.1-channel virtual surround sound, which has been designed by Yamaha exclusively for Epson. The projector supports all kinds of streaming and gaming: It has three HDMI ports that support 4K HDR content at 60Hz and one port dedicated to gaming and providing 1080p resolution at 120Hz. Its AndroidTV interface makes it simple to find all your favorites with extensive streaming app support.

The Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector normally costs $3,500, but right now you can buy it for $2,800 at Best Buy. The considerable $700 saving won’t stick around for long given the fast changing situation of back to school sales, so check it out now if it sounds like the right projector for you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Considering a 98-inch TV? This TCL is over $1,000 off today
TCL 2024 Q6 QLED TV.

Upgrade your home theater setup with a massive screen by taking advantage of Best Buy's offer for the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV. Following a $1,002 discount, which is among the largest that you'll see among today's TV deals, you'll only have to pay $1,998 instead of $3,000. It's still not cheap, but you wouldn't want to miss this chance at huge savings while bringing in a huge display to your living room. The offer may expire sooner than you expect though, so finalize your purchase for this TV as soon as you can.

 
Why you should buy this 98-inch TV deal on the TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV
First and foremost, a 98-inch display is probably larger than you think, so if you want to make sure that you have enough space for the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV, you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy. With the right amount of space, you'll be able to fully appreciate the gigantic screen's 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support that enable lifelike details and colors. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which will make you feel like you're watching your favorite shows and movies in the theaters, especially considering its size.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is under $500 during Best Buy’s sale
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

Like us, you probably didn't think that you can get a 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500, but Best Buy is proving us all wrong with its offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $650, it's down to just $470 following a $180 discount. If you want to get this massive screen for this special price, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible because the savings from one of the most attractive TV deals in the market may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

 
Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
If our guide on what size TV to buy says you have ample space for it, you wouldn't want to miss this chance to buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for cheaper than usual. The massive screen will let everyone in the living room see what's playing, and 4K Ultra HD resolution will combine with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

Read more
The Samsung Freestyle projector is $200 off today
Samsung Freestyle projector.

Home theater projectors are a dime a dozen, though like many consumer tech devices, the best models tend to rise to the surface. One of the best brands for cinematic picture quality and advanced features has to be Samsung, and the model we’re thinking of is the Samsung Freestyle. This portable powerhouse is all about set-it-and-forget-it connections, and even includes a fully functional Samsung smart TV hub! 

You’ll usually have to spend around $800 on this setup, but what’s that we hear? Ah yes! The discount bells are sounding! When you order the Samsung Freestyle projector through Samsung or Dell today, you can take $200 off that $800 asking price. We love solid TV deals, but it's hard to beat the massive picture that a projector brings to the table!

Read more