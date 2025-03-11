 Skip to main content
This Epson short throw projector just hit its lowest price of the year

Good Deal A Epson LS800 4K Pro-UHD Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip Laser Projector on a cabinet displaying football.
When you’re on the fence about going with a humongous TV or a projector setup, a great in-between would be going with an ultra-short-throw projector. Designed to sit just inches away from a wall or projector screen, UST projectors are easy to put together and also portable enough to travel with. While we were vetting through projector deals, we came across a fantastic offer on a UST product from Epson:

Right now, when you purchase the Epson LS800 UST Projector at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $3,000. The full MSRP on this model is $3,500, and this is the lowest price it’s hit since the 2024 holiday season. Score this projector sale while you still can!

Why you should buy the Epson LS800 UST Projector

Requiring no more than seven inches of clearance to project up to a 120-inch image, the Epson LS800 delivers the kind of towering, crystal-clear picture you’d expect to see at a movie theater. The 4,000-lumen laser light, combined with the LS800’s three LCD chips, brings bright and colorful visuals to all movies, shows, and video games. It’s hard to beat the kind of 4K picture the LS800 is capable of, and you can expect up to 20,000 lamp life hours out of this bad boy, too!

With its 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR10 support, you’ll experience little in the way of light bloom during darker scenes. We’re also glad to see that Epson spent time on audio. The onboard Yamaha 2.1 speaker configuration may not be a full-on surround system, but it more than gets the job done.

The LS800 features numerous HDMI ports, too, along with USB-A connections, a 3.5mm auxiliary, and the ability to stream content via Android TV when connected to 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi. We wish we knew how long this sale was going to last, but we’re truly not sure when this discount will disappear. So, it’s best to take advantage of this deal ASAP.

Save $500 on the Epson LS800 UST Projector when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best 85-inch TV deals and best TV deals for additional markdowns on top AV gear!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
