Everything Apple announced at its Welcome Home event today

Apple unveiled a fresh lineup of home devices at its ‘Welcome Home’ event, bringing entertainment and smart home management closer together. The announcements include Apple HomeView, a new HomePod mini, an upgraded Apple TV 4K, and connected accessories from LG Electronics and Schneider Electric.

Siri AI is a major part of the lineup, with Apple pitching a more conversational assistant across its devices. If you’ve been waiting for Apple to take your living room seriously, today’s announcements finally deliver on that.

Apple HomeView brings a smart display to your home

The star of the show is Apple HomeView, marking Apple’s first real entry into the smart display category that Amazon and Google have occupied for years. HomeView runs on a 7-inch Liquid Retina display that can sit on a tabletop, or you can mount it directly to your wall, acting as a dedicated hub for managing everything connected to your home.

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Its display adjusts to changing light through True Tone and automatic brightness. Brightness ranges from 500 nits down to 0.3 nits, making it suitable for brightly lit rooms and bedside use. The interface also adapts to your distance, showing simpler information from across the room and additional details when you move closer.

Apple HomeView uses facial recognition to identify up to six different household members, switching between a shared household view and a personalized Home Screen depending on who’s standing in front of it.

You can monitor up to nine live camera feeds at once, and with a compatible iCloud+ plan, Apple Intelligence can describe what’s happening on screen and also lets you search footage using natural language.

The pricing for Apple HomeView starts at $299 for either the tabletop or wall-mounted version, and preorders opened today, with availability beginning November 13.

HomePod mini 2 brings back the glow with softer colors

The HomePod mini 2 costs $149 and brings back the familiar spherical shape, though its color options are noticeably softer this time around, including pink, green, blue, white, and midnight. The glowing top panel returns too, now called Sound Glow, which pulses in colors pulled directly from whatever album art you’re currently playing.

Under the hood, the speaker runs on Apple’s S10 chip and delivers 360-degree sound whether you’re using it alone, in a stereo pair, or as part of a larger multiroom system. HomePod mini 2 also works as a smart home hub. You can control accessories by voice, run automations, and manage connected devices through the Home app.

If you pair two HomePod mini 2 units with the new Apple TV 4K, you can build a four-speaker surround setup that automatically calibrates itself to your room’s layout. Siri AI support is coming to the speaker through a future software update.

When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, it can use personal context across apps. For instance, you can find a song mentioned in a text, set a reminder tied to a calendar event, or add recipe ingredients to a grocery list. Preorders are open today, with units shipping starting October 30.

New Apple TV 4K finally gets built-in microphones, faster performance and Siri AI

The Apple TV 4K also got its fourth-generation redesign, and the headline feature here is a built-in microphone array. Three far-field microphones with echo cancellation let you say “Siri” without touching your remote, even while something is actively playing through your speakers.

The performance has also jumped significantly with the A19 chip in the new Apple TV 4K. Apple claims up to 50% faster CPU speeds and double the graphics performance compared to the previous model. A dedicated AV1 decoder offers more efficient, high-quality streaming while using less bandwidth.

Siri AI introduces a full-screen experience for finding movies and TV shows. It can help you discover content more naturally, with personal-context features available when paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone. The included Siri Remote now supports Find My with Precision Finding, so locating it under your couch cushions should be less of a headache going forward.

The new Apple TV 4K also doubles as a smart home hub. Compatible doorbell notifications appear on your television, where you can see visitors, speak to them, and control supported accessories without interrupting your show. The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K costs $299, with preorders live today and in-store availability starting November 13.

The Apple Home Collection brings cameras, a video doorbell, and a smart lock

On the smart home side of the announcement is the new Apple Home Collection, built in partnership with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. LG supplies most of the hardware here, starting with a $249.95 Video Doorbell featuring dual cameras and a built-in spotlight.

The lineup also includes a $399.95 Floodlight Cam with adaptive dual lights that trigger on motion, a $299.95 Outdoor Cam built for easy self-installation, and a $199.95 Indoor Cam that tilts away automatically once the first household member returns home. All four cameras record up to 2.5K video and can recognize people, pets, vehicles, and packages, with ten days of event history included through iCloud+.

LG also contributes a $349.95 Smart Deadbolt Lock that uses Ultra Wideband technology to unlock automatically when a paired iPhone or Apple Watch comes close. It also supports tap to unlock, a PIN pad, and a backup key slot.

LG and Schneider Electric bring smart thermostats to Apple Home

For temperature control, we have LG’s Smart Thermostat and Schneider Electric’s Smart Thermostat. Both the devices cost $199.95 and use Adaptive Temperature to adjust your home based on occupancy patterns.

Here’s a slightly detailed look at the Apple Home Collection offered by Schneider Electric.



⚡ Schneider Home Smart Thermostat ($199.95)

— Offers deep energy management with Clean Energy Guidance, off-peak rate optimization, and broad HVAC compatibility. https://t.co/yqiM3GWV1a pic.twitter.com/Rdsfl6T7Dk — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

Schneider Electric also sells a $39.95 Room Sensor and an exclusive Power Mount for HomeView, available in three configurations priced between $59.99 and $129.99. Most of this collection becomes available in December, with a handful of accessories following in early 2027.

Siri AI ties every announcement together

Across all four announcements, Apple leaned heavily into its newest version of Siri, which it’s calling Siri AI. The assistant brings conversational search, personal context awareness, and cross app actions to each device. However, availability varies depending on which hardware you’re using and whether you’ve paired it with an Apple Intelligence enabled iPhone.

Notably, none of these Siri AI features will launch in the European Union right away, since the broader Siri AI rollout isn’t currently available there on iOS. Given the number of smart home devices that have been launched today, Apple clearly wants a bigger role in your home than it’s had in years. The appeal will ultimately depend on how well these devices fit into your home and the Apple products you already use.

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