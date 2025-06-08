 Skip to main content
Check your gadgets: FBI warns millions of streaming devices infected by malware

By
evil android mascot
The FBI issued a public warning last week about a massive cybercrime operation exploiting everyday internet-connected devices. The botnet, dubbed BADBOX 2.0, has quietly infiltrated millions of TV streaming boxes, digital projectors, tablets, car infotainment systems, and other smart gadgets commonly found in homes across the U.S.

What BADBOX 2.0 actually does

Once compromised, these devices don’t just underperform or crash, they secretly enlist your home internet connection into a residential proxy network. That means cybercriminals can hide behind your IP address to commit crimes like ad fraud, data scraping, and more. All of it happens behind the scenes, without the victim’s knowledge.

“This is all completely unbeknownst to the poor users that have bought this device just to watch Netflix or whatever,” said Gavin Reid, chief information security officer at cybersecurity firm Human Security, in an interview with Wired.

What devices are affected?

According to the FBI, BADBOX 2.0 has infected:

  • TV streaming boxes
  • Digital projectors
  • Aftermarket vehicle infotainment systems
  • Digital picture frames

Most of these devices are manufactured in China and marketed under generic or unrecognizable brand names. Security researchers estimate at least 1 million active infections globally, with the botnet potentially encompassing several million devices overall. The worst offenders belong to the “TV98” and “X96” families of Android-based devices, both of which are currently available for purchase on Amazon. In the example below, one of the potentially problematic devices is advertised as “Amazon’s Choice.”

How the infections happens

There are two primary sources for infection:

  1. Pre-installed malware: Some devices arrive already compromised, having been tampered with before reaching store shelves.
  2. Malicious app installs: During setup, users are often prompted to install apps from unofficial marketplaces, where malware-laced software opens backdoors.

This marks an evolution from the original BADBOX campaign, which relied primarily on firmware-level infections. The new version is more nimble, using software tricks and fake apps to broaden its reach.

How to tell if your device is infected

Here are the red flags to watch for:

  • The device asks you to disable Google Play Protect
  • It comes from an unfamiliar or no-name brand
  • It’s advertised as “unlocked” or able to stream free content
  • It directs you to download apps from unofficial app stores
  • You notice unexplained internet traffic on your home network

How to protect your home network

To stay safe, the FBI recommends the following precautions:

  • Avoid unofficial app stores. Stick to the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
  • Don’t chase suspicious bargains. Extremely inexpensive, unbranded gadgets are often too good to be true.
  • Monitor your network. Keep an eye on unusual internet usage patterns or devices that you don’t recognize.
  • Stay updated. Regularly update your devices and router with the latest firmware and security patches.

If you suspect a device on your network may be infected, disconnect it immediately and consider filing a report with the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

Be skeptical of bargain gadgets

If seems too good to be true, it probably is. Fyodor Yarochkin, a senior threat research at Trend Micro said it best, “There is no free cheese unless the cheese is in a mousetrap.”

Alfred Dual
Alfred Dual
Chief Operating Officer
I'm a record collector, live music junkie, and proud dad that's on a mission to amplify life's best moments.
