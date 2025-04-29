 Skip to main content
These premium noise-canceling headphones are $100 off today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Focal Bathys headphones
Caleb Denison/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Everyone should treat themselves to a pair of fantastic noise-canceling headphones at least once in life. If you agree, and/or you’ve already been shopping around for said divine set of cans, we think the Focal Bathys Wireless Headphones are worth considering. We’re also glad to see these premium over-ears are discounted this week: 

For a limited time, the Focal Bathys are on sale for $700, when the full price is usually $800. We tested these cans back in April 2024, and our reviewer said, “The Bathys from Focal are the best-sounding wireless headphones I’ve heard yet.”

Why you should buy the Focal Bathys

Think of the Focal Bathys as the perfect middle ground between midrange and ultra-premium headphones. Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity allows these bad boys to support advanced codecs like aptX Adaptive, a feat further buttressed by the superbly engineered 40mm drivers. 

Out of the box, these headphones sound incredible, delivering tight and impactful low-end and articulate mids and highs. While most folks will love the Bluetooth capabilities, the Bathys also have an internal DAC. When connected for wired listening via 3.5mm auxiliary, you can experience hi-res quality up to 24-bit/192kHz.

The Focal Bathys have a powerful ANC system, too, with fast-acting algorithms that cancel out unwanted noise in seconds flat. You’ll also be able to switch between Silent and Soft strength settings, as well as a Transparency Mode. On a full charge, you can expect these headphones to last up to 30 hours, and it takes about 2 hours to completely recharge from zero. 

We’re not sure how long these premium headphones are going to be discounted, so your best bet is to buy ASAP if interested. 

Save $100 on the Focal Bathys Wireless Headphone when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Bose headphone deals, and best Beats headphone deals

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
