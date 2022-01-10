FuboTV today announced preliminary fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the total number of subscribers at the end of the year expected to exceed 1.1 million. That’s up more than 100% year over year — which considering to the seasonal nature of streaming in general and FuboTV specifically due to its strong lean toward live sports — is the measurement the company prefers over pure quarterly numbers.

The major increase for FuboTV in 2021 is in the first half of the year. The streaming service, which has prices and channels comparable to the much larger players in the space, ended the first quarter with about 590,000 subscribers. It reported 681,721 subscribers through June and then eclipsed the 1 million mark in November.

The company isn’t yet profitable, but co-founder and CEO David Gandler said the company is still headed toward making money.

“FuboTV’s strong preliminary fourth-quarter 2021 results close out a pivotal year where we made meaningful advancements against our mission to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, said in a press release. “In the fourth quarter, we continued to deliver triple-digit revenue growth, alongside operating leverage, through the efficient deployment of acquisition spend and the retention of high quality customer cohorts. This wraps up a phenomenal year where we grew revenue by over 138% while advancing towards our path to profitability.”

The preliminary fourth-quarter numbers also show revenue between $215 million and $220 million — up between 105% and 109% year over year. Revenue for the entire year is now expected to be between $622 million and $627 million, or between 138% and $140% year over year.

While the growth is great for FuboTV, it still remains one of the smaller live TV streaming services in the United States. Hulu With Live TV is about four times larger at last count, and Sling TV last reported 2.56 million subscribers. YouTube TV hasn’t given a subscriber update since October 2020, when it said it had “more than 3 million.”

FuboTV plans start at $65 a month for 100 channels and 250 hours of cloud-based recording. Its top plan costs $80 a month for 153 channels and 1,000 hours of available recording. It also has a strong stable of add-ons, including international sports options that you can’t find anywhere else. It also has a smattering of live sports available in upscaled 4K resolution, at no extra cost.

FuboTV is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, smart televisions, gaming consoles, and in a web browser.

