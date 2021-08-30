FuboTV today announced it’s bringing its free-to-play games and live FanView stats out of beta starting September 2, just in time for the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches.

FanView is an inline way to allow viewers to see stats and scores, with the video window itself reduced in size a bit. That’s also where you’ll find the free predictive games, and it’s all controlled with your existing remote control. You have the option whether to use FanView or the games — or neither, as there’s a toggle for turning them off or on.

This is all a lead-in to FuboTV launching its online sports book in the coming months.

“FuboTV’s vision to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television takes a major step forward with our launch of free games and FanView,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, said in a press release. “We believe this will mark the first time any company has integrated live streaming television, free games, and live stats within the same platform, on the big screen. With free games and our upcoming Fubo Sportsbook real-money wagering app, we intend to deliver a truly interactive streaming experience, one that we expect will improve engagement and retention to FuboTV while also driving advertising revenue.”

Two new features will give you the ability to see where you place on a leaderboard for each game, and you’ll have the option to subscribe to be notified for the latest game updates.

FuboTV said in a press release that subscribers who engaged with the free games and FanView during CONMEBOL (that’s the South American Football Confederation) matches watched 37 percent more minutes than those who didn’t. (That number varied by platform, though, and FuboTV didn’t say which led the way.)

Here’s how the predictive games work in the CONMEBOL contest: You’ll be asked a question. For each one that you get correct, you’ll earn a raffle ticket. The more you earn, the higher your chance of actually winning. Prizes include a free year of FuboTV service, valued at up to $1,000.

“With this launch, consumers will never have to leave FuboTV to interact with their favorite live sports,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer of FuboTV. “Our beta test in June gave us the opportunity to introduce free games and FanView to a cohort of users, gather data on usability, and optimize ahead of September’s launch. We’re really excited with what we will bring to market and can’t wait for more consumers to experience live television as a truly active and immersive experience.”

FuboTV is one of the smaller streaming services available in the United States, with some 6801,721 paid subscribers as of the second quarter of 2021. (By comparison, Hulu With Live TV had some 3.7 million subscribers as of last count.) FuboTV has seen a 138 percent increase year-over-year. FuboTV’s plans start at $65 a month for 108 channels, 250 hours of a cloud-based DVR, and the ability to watch on three devices as once. Its “Elite” package features nearly 200 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 devices at home for $80 a month. And it has numerous add-ons that can build on any package, including a number of international sports packages.

