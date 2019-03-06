Digital Trends
Home Theater

FuboTV set to stream some NCAA tournament games live in 4K HDR

Simon Cohen
By
fubotv basketball

In recent months, FuboTV has been working hard on expanding its lineup of live streaming channels to better compete with the likes of Sling TV and PlayStation Vue. But the company is making it clear it has not forgotten the sports fans who flocked to its live TV service in the early years: This year marks the first time the provider will be carrying the entire NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, starting March 7 with the early rounds and quarterfinals, to the championship game on April 8. It’s also offering up something that can be hard to find on any TV service: 4K/HDR broadcasts of specific games. FuboTV claims it’s not only the sole streaming service with 4K coverage of the tournament, but it’s also among just a few 4K options, period.

As cool as 4K/HDR streaming is, don’t get too excited. Only a small handful of games will be broadcast in this format, and only during Championship Week (March 13-17). More importantly, if you want to see these games in 4K, you’ll need a compatible device. FuboTV has good support for major streaming devices, like the Apple TV 4K, Chromecast Ultra, Roku 4K-compatible streamers and TVs, and Amazon’s 4K-compatible Fire TV devices. Android TV-equipped streamers and TVs like Nvidia’s Shield TV is a notable omission from the list.

For a complete list of all the tournament games on FuboTV, check out this helpful schedule. Even though CBS has the exclusive rights to the championship game, you’ll find plenty of the earlier rounds on other channels.

FuboTV has been streaming select programs in 4K/HDR since beginning its 4K beta in July of 2018, and as of today, is still the only live streaming service to do so. The platform was built on proprietary software, unlike many of the other live streaming services, which licensed their technology from third parties. It was a risky choice, but one that has apparently delivered substantial benefits. Its lead in the 4K space makes a compelling argument for the decision, as does the fact that FuboTV hasn’t experienced outages during big events, as Hulu and PlayStation Vue did during the 2018 Super Bowl.

As important as 4K/HDR coverage is, even more important from a sports perspective is the ability to watch in 60 frames per second. There’s no point being able to see every pore on your favorite player’s face if those pores become a massive blur the moment they burst into action. FuboTV streams over 40 channels in 60 fps, but it has not yet announced which of the NCAA games will be available in 60 fps, or if this includes its 4K/HDR coverage.

For a complete rundown on what FuboTV has to offer, and what its different plans will cost, check out our full FuboTV explainer.

Don't Miss

Netflix confirms the Bluths are coming back for Arrested Development season 5
and vinyly turning ashes into vinyl record feat
Home Theater

From burn table to turntable: Meet the company that’s turning ashes to vinyl

Looking for an interesting way to celebrate the loss of a friend or family member? We spoke to And Vinyly, the UK-based company that takes ashes and presses them into vinyl records.
Posted By Parker Hall
hellboy
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Hellboy, Star Wars, Detective Pikachu, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for Hellboy, Detective Pikachu, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and other films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
time loop movies tv episodes russian doll feat
Movies & TV

Stuck in a time loop: The best TV and movies that keep repeating the same day

It's déjà vu all over again! Here are the best movies, television series, and individual episodes featuring a time loop, in which characters are forced to relive the same moments over and over.
Posted By Christine Persaud
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (March 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream kirlian frequency
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Workin’ Moms, The Kirlian Frequency, more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Kirlian Frequency, Leave No Trace, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Home Theater

Ultimate Ears’ new site lets you design and order a custom Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears launched a new website called myBoom Studio, allowing fashion-conscious listeners to create custom color designs and engrave their name into a made-to-order version of its Boom 3 speaker.
Posted By Parker Hall
JBL Flip 4 in hand
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
vizio m65 e0 m series review prod
Home Theater

March Madness is nearly here, so grab a deal on a new TV before the games begin

If you're looking for a new TV before all of the NCAA action begins, or maybe you've just been waiting to see what spring brings, now's the time to buy. We've rounded up some killer deals on new TVs with 4K, HDR, OLED, and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen
android tv google photos bug
Home Theater

Mysterious Android TV bug shows account details of scores of total strangers

In a bizarre discovery by a user in India, the names of total strangers have appeared inside the Android TV settings pages of the Google Home app. Google is already taking steps to investigate the bug.
Posted By Simon Cohen
walmart 4k tv deals from samsung
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Samsung 4K Smart TVs by up to $1,400

If you've been living your life in 1080p and are finally feeling ready to finally upgrade to 4K, Walmart has some pretty solid savings right now. Get up to $1400 off a brand new TV while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Vizio D-Series
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with options under $300

Shopping for a new Ultra HD smart TV that won’t break the bank? The solid yet affordable Vizio D-Series 4K TVs are on sale right now from Walmart at discounted prices that can save you up to $200.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazon Echo Alexa
Home Theater

Bark commands at Alexa and your Roku will respond, unless you want Netflix

Current-generation Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs can now be controlled by Amazon's Alexa, but Netflix fans will still need to use their remote or Roku's built-in voice commands.
Posted By Simon Cohen
soundcloud for sale ipad ios music service
Home Theater

SoundCloud hopes to add listeners with 50 percent discount for students

SoundCloud launched a student discount for it's top-tier SoundCloud Go+ membership, dropping the price to just $5 a month. It's a good deal for students, but will it be enough to keep the music platform from going under?
Posted By Simon Cohen