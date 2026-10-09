Galaxy Studio could be Samsung’s biggest audio comeback in 11 years

Samsung has spent more than a decade making Galaxy earbuds, but its audio lineup had a very clear gap. The company doesn’t make any proper pair of over-the-ear headphones. Though this hole might be filled soon.

Android developer and leaker @evowizz says Samsung’s upcoming over-ear headphones could launch as Galaxy Studio. The name carries a little more weight than your average leak because Samsung filed a US trademark application for GALAXY STUDIO on September 14, specifically covering headphones, headsets, and earbuds.

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The application remains pending, and a trademark never guarantees Samsung will use the name commercially. Even then, it gives us a second piece of evidence pointing toward Galaxy Studio as an actual upcoming hearable.

Forget Galaxy Buds On. I can’t wait to see Galaxy Studio (🎧) — Dy 🪷 (@evowizz) October 8, 2026

We already knew Samsung was building the headphones

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this product. SamnMobile first found references to an over-ear model internally called Galaxy H1 inside Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app in August. The accompanying software assets showed a conventional full-size headphone design, while Bluetooth was the only functionality established by that initial discovery.

A later APK investigation by SammyGuru uncovered the model number SM-U700. References point toward dedicated noise controls, touch gestures, Conversation mode, head tracking, automatic power-off settings, and USB connection behavior. So now, Galaxy Studio gives us a clearer picture of what it might actually be called.

Samsung had 11 years to think about this

Samsung’s last major premium over-ear release under its own branding was the Level On Wireless Pro, announced in August 2015 with active noise cancellation, touch controls, and Samsung’s UHQ audio technology. Since then, we’ve not seen any headphones from the brand. Samsung completed its acquisition of Harman in 2017, putting brands including AKG, JBL, Harman Kardon, Mark Levinson, and others under the same corporate roof. Harman expanded again in 2025 by acquiring Sound United, whose portfolio includes Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, and Definitive Technology.

Despite this massive portfolio of audio experts under its belt, Samsung hearables were restricted to just the Galaxy Buds. So if Samsung is actually working on a new pair of headphones, I’m excited to see how they build it.

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