Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $300 in Walmart’s Memorial Day sale

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely keeping your eye on many TV deals floating around. While it’s pretty rare to find a good budget TV, it’s even rarer to find a great deal on a budget TV, and that Venn diagram overlaps on the 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV. Not only can you pick up a relatively large-screen TV to upgrade your home theater setup, but you can do it for just under $300, which is rare. Granted, it’s not as feature-packed as some of the best TVs on the market, but that’s a small compromise for a 4k 65-inch screen.

Of course, we’re here to show you if you aren’t convinced. It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of during the Memorial Day sales. But, on the other hand, if you want something a bit fancier, potentially something with a higher refresh rate for watching sports and playing games, then be sure to check out these other great TV deals you can pick up. Even so, we definitely encourage you to consider this deal from Walmart that nets you the 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV for just $298, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV

For starters, you don’t need any other streaming devices to start watching your favorite movies and shows. Right out of the box, as long as you have a reliable WiFi source, you can begin watching through Roku’s smart streaming platform, with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, you name it. Everything will look fantastic on this large, 65-inch LED panel with a 4K 2160P resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. That rate offers smooth and fluid motion on screen, even during intense action scenes.

Back to the TV, you can also watch content on cable, satellite, or from an antenna, thanks to the coaxial input. But it’s with Roku’s streaming support that the experience is truly elevated. The voice remote allows you to search for content and control playback, all with the sound of your voice. But you’ll get access to all of the major apps and services; you can install new channels at any time, including the free Roku TV channel, and stream content directly from your mobile devices.

Taking a peek at the best 4K TVs for under $500, you’ll notice this Onn panel is right in line with many of them and has the same features even at a lower price point normally, never mind the current discount. Moreover, out of over 3,700 reviews, Walmart shoppers have given the TV a collective rating of four stars, showing people love this set. So, now is an excellent time to grab a 4K smart TV for your extra rooms, an outdoor patio, or a living room replacement if you need an upgrade. It is VESA mount compatible, with a 300 by 300 configuration, and can also interact with smart home devices via Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Normally $368, you’re getting a $70 discount with this deal, bringing the final price down to $298. Now, that’s an excellent price for any 65-inch 4K TV, but since it has Roku built-in and can start streaming right away, well, you probably won’t find much better right now. If you’re interested even a little, jump on this deal while it’s still available. They always sell out fast.

