Get this 65-inch TV for under $300 if you’re quick enough

Briley Kenney
TV deals are fairly commonplace but the chance to buy a 65-inch 4K TV for under $300? That doesn’t happen so often. Right now, Walmart is providing exactly that with a 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for $298 instead of $368. However, you’re seriously going to need to be quick. It’s selling fast with over 500 units sold in just the last 24 hours and we don’t know how much stock Walmart has on this offer. Simply put, if it’s the right TV for you, you don’t want to wait. You’re at high risk of losing out on a sweet deal. Sure, it’s not one of the best TVs out there, but at this price, you’re getting excellent value for money. Here’s what you need to know but, really, tap that buy button before it runs out very soon.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV

For starters, you don’t need any other streaming devices to start watching your favorite movies and shows. Right out of the box, as long as you have a reliable WiFi source, you can begin watching through Roku’s smart streaming platform, with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, you name it. Everything will look fantastic on this large, 65-inch LED panel with a 4K 2160P resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. That rate offers smooth and fluid motion on screen, even during intense action scenes.

Back to the TV, you can also watch content on cable, satellite, or from an antenna, thanks to the coaxial input. But it’s with Roku’s streaming support that the experience is truly elevated. The voice remote allows you to search for content and control playback, all with the sound of your voice. But you’ll get access to all of the major apps and services; you can install new channels at any time, including the free Roku TV channel, and stream content directly from your mobile devices.

Taking a peek at the best 4K TVs for under $500, you’ll notice this Onn panel is right in line with many of them and has the same features even at a lower price point normally, never mind the current discount. Moreover, out of over 3,700 reviews, Walmart shoppers have given the TV a collective rating of four stars, showing people love this set. So, now is an excellent time to grab a 4K smart TV for your extra rooms, an outdoor patio, or a living room replacement if you need an upgrade. It is VESA mount compatible, with a 300 by 300 configuration, and can also interact with smart home devices via Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Normally $368, you’re getting a $70 discount with this deal, bringing the final price down to $298. Now, that’s an excellent price for any 65-inch 4K TV, but since it has Roku built-in and can start streaming right away, well, you probably won’t find much better right now. If you’re interested even a little, jump on this deal while it’s still available. With more than 500 units sold in the previous 24 hours, it will out fast.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
