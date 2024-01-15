 Skip to main content
Get this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for $580 for the Super Bowl

Albert Bassili
By
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best TVs around and such a great reputation extends to its more budget-friendly offerings too. Right now, at Best Buy, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T for just $580 meaning you save a sizeable $170 off the regular price of $750. It’s the perfect-sized TV for catching the Super Bowl soon on it. It also has some great features that will make it a permanent fixture in your living room for a long time to come.

It’s worth remembering that Samsung makes some of the best smartphones and tablets and much of that success is due to its display technology and the panels it uses. That means if you buy the Samsung TU690T, you get a panel that’s classier than you’d think at this price. We can’t say how long the deal will stick around for, so if you’re looking for a new TV, check out what else we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal TV

If you’re looking for excellent image quality and reproduction, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T supports HDR 10+, which gives you better brightness and contrast to the image you are watching. That means better image fidelity and color reproduction, which is further helped by the internal 4K Crystal processor and PurColor, so it’s perfect for watching entertainment. That said, it sadly doesn’t support HLG, which is an HDR standard used by broadcasters, although that’s not a dealbreaker if you’re not big into sports.

On the other hand, if you’re into games, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T has a Game Enhancer mode, which helps decrease input lag and latency so that you can get a lot more out of your Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X gaming experience. As for those who are buying this TV for the Samsung ecosystem, then you’ll be happy to know that it runs on Samsung’s Tizen smart system and lets you integrate your devices with SmartThings. Or, if you aren’t in the Samsung ecosystem, you can still use Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control your TV, or stream using SmartShare or Apple AirPlay 2, so you have a lot of options even if you don’t have other Samsung devices.

The Samsung TU690T is a surprisingly good budget Samsung TV with Best Buy’s deal that brings it down to $580 and is worth grabbing if you want the Samsung experience. On the other hand, if you’d rather go for something different, there are still a lot of other great TV deals you can take advantage of.

