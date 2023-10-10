 Skip to main content
Get this Samsung 8K TV for the price of an OLED 4K TV today

It’s happening again, Amazon is back with some excellent offers as part of its Prime Day Big Deal Days sale in October. While it might seem like Prime Day deals are an Amazon-only offering, there are some great Prime Day TV deals going on at Best Buy too. For instance, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,000, saving $600 off the regular price of $1,600. Yup, we said 8K — that’s how future-proofed this TV is. Thanks to the discount, it works out, so it’s about the same price as many OLED TVs except with twice the amount of pixels. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

We’re still waiting for more content to be aired in 8K, although it’s slowly coming through. The handy thing about 8K TVs like the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is that it’s able to upscale all non-8K content, so you still get a much better picture. Easily one of the best 8K TVs, as you’d expect from one of the best TV brands, this one looks great.

Its Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K doesn’t just upscale non-8K images but also uses its 20 neural networks to provide the most immersive picture yet. There’s also support for HDR 32X to ensure a wide range of vivid shades of color and all the nuances you want to see, beating some of the best TVs around. There’s also Motion Xcelerator technology that minimizes motion blur during action-packed scenes or when gaming, while you also benefit from anti-reflective technology. Add on Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer, and you get depth and dimension on the screen that looks truly lifelike, thanks to how it mirrors the human eye’s ability to process depth.

Even sound is great with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which provides a degree of spatial immersion. It all adds to the glorious experience.

The Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is usually priced at $1,600, but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,000. That’s a fantastic price for an 8K TV and sure to appeal to many home cinema enthusiasts. Buy it now before the deal price ends very soon.

