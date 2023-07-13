 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Google Chromecast deal is flying off the (virtual) shelves

Jennifer Allen
By
Chromecast with Google TV plus remote.
Google

One of the best Chromecast deals today is thanks to Walmart. Today, you can buy the Google Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 saving $10 off the regular price of $50. A great and inexpensive way of adding smart features to your TV, it’s a good idea to buy one if your current ‘dumb’ TV needs an upgrade. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you contemplate making a purchase. It’s proving very popular so you may need to be quick to avoid missing out.

Why you should buy the Google Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Chromecast with Google TV offers all you could want from a streaming device. It provides you with a crystal clear picture of whatever you’re streaming up to 4K quality. There’s also brighter colors thanks to HDR support along with Dolby Vision built-in as well. There’s even Dolby Atmos support for those that want upgraded sound quality.

Arguably though, the thing that makes Chromecast stand out is how sleek and easy it is to use. It’s a fully-featured Android TV streaming device so if you’ve ever used Android TV before, you’ll know what to expect. It has a highly personalized interface with Google TV organizing movies and TV shows from all your favorite services and placing them on one screen. Such personal suggestions are based on the services you’re signed up for as well as your viewing habits so it soon learns what you’re likely to enjoy most. It’s a great way of finding new shows without being overwhelmed by the wealth of options available out there.

Related

Using the Google Chromecast with Google TV is also simplified through the remote. You can tap buttons but you can also activate Google Assistant and then use voice search, saving you the need to type in long search commands.

Compatible with pretty much all TVs that have a HDMI port, the Google Chromecast with Google TV takes mere moments to set up but soon transforms your viewing habits. Usually priced at $50, it’s down to $40 for a brief time at Walmart. The $10 saving is proving to be very popular so if you don’t want to miss out, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Time is running out to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Amazon
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

There aren't many hours left to check out the Prime Day deals but there's still enough time to buy one of the cheapest Prime Day TV deals we've seen throughout the sales event. That deal is being able to buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $160, saving you a hefty 50% or $160 off the regular price of $320. It's not often we see a TV as cheap as this, especially when it's 4K and a good size for most living rooms. If you're in need of a cheap TV, this is a great option to pursue. However, you really don't have long to buy it as Prime Day ends today. We're talking mere hours to go. You've got time to check out what we know about the TV but from there, make a purchase quickly if it's the one for you. You'll hate it if you miss out on a TV at 50% off.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
Pioneer may not be one of the best TV brands around but it's well-established and not exactly a no-name choice. No one is expecting one of the best TVs when they're paying $150 but this one covers all the basics and a little more too. For instance, besides its 4K resolution, it also has Dolby Vision support so you get sharper contrast and better picture quality than ones that don't support it. It's those kind of things that soon add up.

Read more
Usually $350, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are $160 today
A woman wearing the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones while outdoors.

Whether you're browsing through the best Prime Day deals, in general, or looking for something more specific, like the best Prime Day headphones deals, there's sure to be something you'll love. But audiophiles may want to perk up for this next one because Amazon has heavily discounted the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, which offer an incredible audio experience and up to 22 hours of listening time. Normally a whopping $350, they're yours today for only $160 -- saving you $190. Whoa. Hurry, though. This deal is not going to last long, and we have a feeling they're going to sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones
The stunning style and design is the first thing you'll notice about the Beats Studio 3, like the defiant black and red mashup or the equally striking shadow gray with gold accents. But as we all know, style doesn't matter if the headphones don't sound good, and trust us when we say these headphones sound damn good. They were chosen by Digital Trends as the best for critical music listening in our best Beats headphones guide. They feature high-performance audio with adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) to block external and ambient noise. Real-time audio calibration allows you to fine-tune the experience, and 22 hours of battery life on a single charge will keep you untethered from cables and chargers for quite a long time. If you're traveling, that long battery life is going to be a welcome feature.

Read more
Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ outdoor QLED 4K TV is $4,000 off (seriously)
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

If you love the outdoors but you also love watching TV, we've found the ideal deal for you among the many Prime Day TV deals that are still hanging on. Samsung has cut the price of its The Terrace Outdoor QLED TVs by a lot thanks to its Prime Day deals style sales event that ends today. The deal means that you can buy the

 for $2,800 saving you $700 off the regular price of $3,500. It also means you can save a massive $3,500 off the

Read more