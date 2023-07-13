One of the best Chromecast deals today is thanks to Walmart. Today, you can buy the Google Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 saving $10 off the regular price of $50. A great and inexpensive way of adding smart features to your TV, it’s a good idea to buy one if your current ‘dumb’ TV needs an upgrade. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you contemplate making a purchase. It’s proving very popular so you may need to be quick to avoid missing out.

Why you should buy the Google Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Chromecast with Google TV offers all you could want from a streaming device. It provides you with a crystal clear picture of whatever you’re streaming up to 4K quality. There’s also brighter colors thanks to HDR support along with Dolby Vision built-in as well. There’s even Dolby Atmos support for those that want upgraded sound quality.

Arguably though, the thing that makes Chromecast stand out is how sleek and easy it is to use. It’s a fully-featured Android TV streaming device so if you’ve ever used Android TV before, you’ll know what to expect. It has a highly personalized interface with Google TV organizing movies and TV shows from all your favorite services and placing them on one screen. Such personal suggestions are based on the services you’re signed up for as well as your viewing habits so it soon learns what you’re likely to enjoy most. It’s a great way of finding new shows without being overwhelmed by the wealth of options available out there.

Using the Google Chromecast with Google TV is also simplified through the remote. You can tap buttons but you can also activate Google Assistant and then use voice search, saving you the need to type in long search commands.

Compatible with pretty much all TVs that have a HDMI port, the Google Chromecast with Google TV takes mere moments to set up but soon transforms your viewing habits. Usually priced at $50, it’s down to $40 for a brief time at Walmart. The $10 saving is proving to be very popular so if you don’t want to miss out, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

