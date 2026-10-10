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Google is giving its TV box ears, better hardware, and a new bag of tricks

Google’s next TV Streamer could listen to you without making you find the remote

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Google is reportedly developing a new Google TV Streamer, and this time, the biggest upgrades could be about making your television more useful without reaching for the remote every few minutes. The upcoming device is expected to add built-in microphones for hands-free Google Assistant commands, presence sensing, a faster processor, and more storage.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the next-generation streamer will retain the current model’s familiar design, although its body will be slightly narrower. There is no confirmed launch date or pricing yet, so anyone waiting for an upgrade will have to hold on a little longer.

Google TV Streamer could finally listen without the remote

The most interesting change is the addition of microphones directly to the streaming device. Cutouts on its slanted, pill-shaped surface will reportedly allow it to listen for “Hey Google” commands. That could make controlling your TV, searching for content, or asking questions more convenient, without having to pick up the remote first.

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Google

Google is also reportedly adding presence sensing, a feature that can detect when someone enters a room. The technology could trigger a Google Photos screensaver when you walk in, then display ambient information such as the time and weather when you get closer to the television. TCL has already introduced this capability in a Google TV device, but bringing it to Google’s own streamer could make the feature more widely visible in its ecosystem.

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Under the hood, the new model is expected to get a faster processor and more storage than the existing device’s 32GB. That could help with app performance and leave more room for installed apps, although the report does not reveal the exact chip or storage capacity.

A refreshed remote and more power, but no launch date yet

Google is reportedly keeping the remote’s overall design largely unchanged, but adding two shortcuts alongside the existing YouTube and Netflix buttons. The Find My Remote button will remain on the back of the streaming device, a useful feature for anyone whose remote routinely disappears between sofa cushions.

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Google

The timing of the refresh is interesting. Google raised the price of the current TV Streamer by $50 in August, and the new model could help justify the higher cost with better hardware and more hands-free features. However, the report does not confirm how much the next version will cost or whether the price increase will carry over.

Google has not announced a release date. The previous transition from Chromecast with Google TV 4K to the Google TV Streamer involved a four-year gap, but it remains unclear how quickly this new model will arrive. For now, built-in microphones, presence sensing, and a faster chip are promising upgrades, but their real value will depend on how well Google integrates them into everyday TV use.

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Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
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