Google Pixel Buds A-Series price slashed from $99 to $59

If you’re searching for cheap wireless earbuds while you browse through headphone deals, Amazon’s offer for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series may be what you’ve been looking for. From their original price of $99, they’re down to a very affordable $59 following a $40 discount. There’s a chance that their price returns to normal sooner than you expect, so if you want to get these wireless earbuds for nearly half-price, you should add them to your cart and check out as soon as you can,

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are the cheaper version of the Google Pixel Buds 2, and are much more affordable than the Google Pixel Buds Pro. To drop their price, Google removed certain features such as wireless charging, but the Google Pixel Buds A-Series still provide excellent value because of their custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers for high-quality audio, the ability to quickly pair with Android devices with just one tap, and water resistance to prevent damage caused by sweaty workouts and sudden rain. The wireless earbuds also make it easy to call Google Assistant — just press and hold them for a few seconds, then you can use voice commands to play music, ask questions, and get directions.

In our comparison of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series versus Apple AirPods 3, the advantages of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series include more color options, an adaptive sound feature that maintains some level of passive noise cancellation, their lower price, and better compatibility with Android smartphones and tablets. The wireless earbuds also offer excellent battery life, running up to 5 hours on a single charge and a total of up to 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. Just 15 minutes in the case will replenish up to 3 hours of usage for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which are already pretty affordable at their sticker price of $99, are currently even cheaper at just $59 from Amazon. This $40 discount probably won’t last long though, as we expect this deal to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. If you want to buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for nearly half their original price, there’s no time for hesitation — proceed with the purchase immediately, or else you may miss out.

