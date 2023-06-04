 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google’s entire Pixel Buds line is heavily discounted right now

Albert Bassili
By

Google has been making a lot of inroads in the electronics category, whether it’s their range of smart home devices or smartphones. In the last couple of years, Google has also started pushing into the earbuds space with the Pixel Buds series, which are surprisingly good quality, and great value, especially if you want additional access to the Google ecosystem.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — $79, was $99

Google Pixel Buds Series-A
Google

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are somewhat of a culmination of Google’s attempts to create an affordable set of earbuds, and at a competitive price, many people might say they managed to hit the nail on the head. Audio fidelity is great in the higher ranges, making this great for calls and vocals-heavy music, although it does suffer a bit in the mid and lower ranges. It also does have ANC, although it’s not competitive with some other earbuds, such as the ones from Samsung, but it does have a nice little feature that automatically changes the volume as you move through noisier and quieter environments. As for battery life, you can expect 5 hours in the earbuds and another 17 hours in the case, so you get about 24 hours of charge time in total, which is excellent.

Google Pixel Buds Pro — $160, was $200

Woman wearing the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Of course, if you’re willing to pay double the price, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds out there and is even a solid competitor when you look at the Pixel Buds Pro vs. Apple AirPods Pro, which is impressive. Sound quality is impressive, with a larger 12mm driver compared to the A-Series, and the ANC is competitive this time around when it comes to high-end earbuds. One downside is the lack of EQ support, although the default audio balance of the Buds Pro is pretty excellent. In terms of comfort, it’s some of the best, with many customization options in the Buds application, letting you adjust how exactly you want to control the earbuds. As for battery life, you get seven hours with ANC on, 11 hours with ANC off, and roughly nine hours or so in the case, which is a bit less than the A-series, but still nets you a total of roughly 20 hours of charge in total.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Staples is practically giving away Google Pixel Buds right now
google pixel buds deal staples july 2021 1

It's always a good plan to have some great earbuds at your disposal so you can enjoy your favorite music or podcasts while on the move without having to resort to a speaker. Right now, you can snap up the Google Pixel Buds at Staples for just $129. That's a big savings of $50 on the usual price working out at 27% off. If you're looking to enjoy music for less, this is a great time to buy these earbuds with savings not often this great during the summer. You'll need to be quick though. We're expecting stock to be pretty limited when they're this low and you don't want to miss out.

The Google Pixel Buds improve the design and sound of the original model of Google Pixel Buds and we were pretty impressed at how stylish they looked, how many useful features they offered, and how simple they were to set up. While you're missing out on noise cancellation technology, these are still amongst the best earbuds out there for the price.

Read more
Google Pixel Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds get massive price cuts at Staples
Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or playing video games on your mobile device, the experience is better if you've got headphones on. You don't have to break the bank when you buy them though, as there's no shortage of headphone deals from various retailers. If you're an Android user and you want top-quality wireless earbuds, you should be on the lookout for Google Pixel Buds deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals.

Staples, a reliable source of discounts on wireless earbuds, has slashed the prices of the Google Pixel Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The Google Pixel Buds 2 are available for just $129, after a $50 discount to their original price of $179, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently $50 off, lowering their price to just $100 from their original price of $150.
Google Pixel Buds 2 -- $129, was $179

Read more
Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds discounted before Black Friday
Apple AirPods Pro.

As we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’re seeing some amazing discounts on some of the hottest tech. Even Apple products! In fact, now may be one of the best times of the year to score the gear you've been craving. Right now, you can score amazing deals on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Buds+. Don’t wait for Black Friday to act on these deals -- you might miss out.
Samsung Galaxy Buds — $90, was $130

This is a fantastic discount on Samsung Galaxy Buds. First of all, they’re right up there with Apple in terms of design. These refined, subtle buds rest easily in your ears and look fantastic. They’re great for working out or getting work done in crowded or busy environments, thanks to the noise-canceling tech in these earbuds and a feature called Ambient Aware. Find your focus by quieting all but your tunes or podcast, and if you need to let some necessary noise in, Ambient Aware allows you to do so and control exactly how much. The sound quality with these is excellent, too. The dynamic range and sound accuracy is monitored by AKG technology, powered by individual tweeters and woofers inside of each earbud. It’s precise, beautiful sound, and a truly wireless experience, for less than $100.

Read more