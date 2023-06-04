Google has been making a lot of inroads in the electronics category, whether it’s their range of smart home devices or smartphones. In the last couple of years, Google has also started pushing into the earbuds space with the Pixel Buds series, which are surprisingly good quality, and great value, especially if you want additional access to the Google ecosystem.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — $79, was $99

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are somewhat of a culmination of Google’s attempts to create an affordable set of earbuds, and at a competitive price, many people might say they managed to hit the nail on the head. Audio fidelity is great in the higher ranges, making this great for calls and vocals-heavy music, although it does suffer a bit in the mid and lower ranges. It also does have ANC, although it’s not competitive with some other earbuds, such as the ones from Samsung, but it does have a nice little feature that automatically changes the volume as you move through noisier and quieter environments. As for battery life, you can expect 5 hours in the earbuds and another 17 hours in the case, so you get about 24 hours of charge time in total, which is excellent.

Google Pixel Buds Pro — $160, was $200

Of course, if you’re willing to pay double the price, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds out there and is even a solid competitor when you look at the Pixel Buds Pro vs. Apple AirPods Pro, which is impressive. Sound quality is impressive, with a larger 12mm driver compared to the A-Series, and the ANC is competitive this time around when it comes to high-end earbuds. One downside is the lack of EQ support, although the default audio balance of the Buds Pro is pretty excellent. In terms of comfort, it’s some of the best, with many customization options in the Buds application, letting you adjust how exactly you want to control the earbuds. As for battery life, you get seven hours with ANC on, 11 hours with ANC off, and roughly nine hours or so in the case, which is a bit less than the A-series, but still nets you a total of roughly 20 hours of charge in total.

