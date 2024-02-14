AirPods for Android? Google Pixel Buds Pro are 25% off today

If you’ve long been attracted to the design and features of Apple’s AirPods but you want one that’s designed for Android devices, you should check out the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They’re even more interesting if you buy them from Amazon, where the true wireless earbuds are down to $150 following a 25% discount on their original price of $200. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at the $50 in savings though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are featured in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds as the new standard for Android users, as they’re for Android as the Apple AirPods Pro have been for iOS devices. They’re very comfortable to wear so you won’t mind having them in your ears the whole day, and the sound quality is amazing for even the more scrutinizing audiophiles. They also support Bluetooth Multipoint, so you can pair more than one device and easily switch between them.

The comparisons between the Google Pixel Buds Pro and Apple AirPods Pro go beyond the similarities in their names. While both true wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation, and the AirPods Pro offer spatial audio, the Google Pixel Buds Pro has several advantages. In addition to being designed to pair seamlessly with Android devices, they last longer with a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge and up to 31 hours with their charging case, and they work extremely well with Google Assistant if you need to ask directions, respond to a message, control your music playback, or a variety of other functions.

Android device owners who are looking for true wireless earbuds deals should heavily consider the Google Pixel Buds Pro, especially now that they’re on sale for only $150, down from their sticker price of $200 after a $50 discount. Time may already be running out on this opportunity to get them at 25% off though, so if you think the Google Pixel Buds Pro will be perfect for you, stop hesitating and push through with completing the transaction immediately, while the offer hasn’t expired yet.

