Android smartphone owners who are in the market for new wireless earbuds should go for the Google Pixel Buds Pro, especially since they’re on sale from Best Buy. From their original price of $200, you can get them for $160 due to a $40 discount, but since there’s no telling how long the offer will remain available, you need to hurry with your purchase. Once the deal is taken offline, we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are included in our list of the best wireless earbuds as the new standard for Android users. They offer active noise cancellation that will prevent external noise from disturbing you, and they come with an IPX4 waterproof rating so they won’t be damaged by sweat or rain. The Google Pixel Buds Pro can last up to 11 hours on a single charge and a total of 31 hours with their charging case, they’ve got touch controls for playback and calls, and they’re very comfortable to wear so it won’t be a problem if you have them in your ears the whole day.

Our Google Pixel Buds Pro versus Apple AirPods Pro comparison places these two wireless earbuds very close to each other as they’re both excellent options, but the Google Pixel Buds Pro should be your choice if you’ll be using them with an Android device. While they’re also compatible with iOS devices, Google’s Pixel Buds app for Android offers a fit test to make sure that they’re properly in place in your ears, while also allowing you to make adjustments to sound quality and toggle ANC.

